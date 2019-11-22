Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Vaillant's Enterprise Change Management Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:27am EST

Vaillant Group, a leader in German HVAC products and services, decided that they needed to embark on a journey of digital transformation. Valliant had to reimagine their change management processes to efficiently increase the number of new product introductions driving top line and bottom line results. To help them along in this effort, Valliant deployed PTC's Industry leading PLM application suite: Windchill.

As detailed in PTC's latest PLM Product Marketing case study, Vaillant struggled with implementing Engineering Change Notices (ECNs) after their HVAC product design stages were frozen. This struggle took the form of legacy worse practices such as using spreadsheets and that bastion of all inefficient communication: email!

They needed a serious digital transformation overhaul.

So, they put together a 3-phased approach (starting in 2015) that would take them from the old ways of doing ECNs to a highly robust best practice, which would lay the groundwork for future initiatives that include industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and augmented reality (AR).

Windchill was paramount to this initiative. And from 2018-2019 Valliant saw a whopping 54% increased efficiency in responding to and implementing ECNs.

But the story doesn't end there.

What makes Vaillant's story so compelling with regards to their change management improvements is that they made the effort to track and measure these processes both before and after their new PLM implementation (below).

From this KPI table of PLM efficiency data, you can clearly see that with PTC's Windchill solution, Vaillant cut their process lead time of ECN implementations by half.

Getting this part of their digital house in order was a vital step in their overall digital transformation. Now Vaillant is looking to take it to the next level and beyond. With Phase I of their PLM roadmap complete, Phase II (approx. 2017-2019) is rounding out their focus on compliance, costs, and other measures. Phase III (2020-2023) is where things really 'heat up' for this Deutsch HVAC manufacturer.

Among some of their more exciting PLM/IoT/AR digital goals are digital twins, 3D printing, digital factories and IoT on application levels, and AR/VR/MR for help in servicing their industrial hardware.

With Europe experiencing their hottest month on record in July [2019], the need for HVAC products and services has never been greater.

Vaillant is putting in a bold new valiant effort to meet their country's air-conditioning needs and beyond!

Nick Iandolo

Nick Iandolo works for PTC's PLM Product Marketing Group; he writes content ranging from newsletters, case studies, blog posts, white papers, podcast/webcast scripts, to web-content, and more. He is a marketing/technology writer, UX content writer, digital copywriter, and a journalist whose work has appeared in publications such as Make Tech Easier, Smart Card News, Eduspace, Motif Magazine, and Medium.com.

He has worked for technology, marketing, and media companies from L-1 Identity Solutions, Satcon Technology Corp., SeaChange International, Thunder House Online Marketing Communications, Irma S. Mann Strategic Marketing, to Dedham Television and Media Engagement Center.

Nick's work covers everything from journalism, marketing communications, business research & analyses, entertainment reviews, fitness tips, YA fiction, to writing about emerging technologies and trends such as Blockchain. He lives with his wife, daughter, and golden retriever in Dedham Mass.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC.
11:27aPTC : Vaillant's Enterprise Change Management Impact
PU
08:01aPTC : Rockwell Automation and PTC Celebrate First Year of Partnership with Explo..
AQ
11/21PTC : 5 Ways Creo Will Make You a Better Design Engineer
PU
11/21PTC : 5 Digital Transformation Myths & Misconceptions
PU
11/20PTC : 3 Factors to Building an Effective IIoT Strategy
PU
11/19PTC : Named a Top Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year
BU
11/18PTC : Announces Changes to Leadership in Field Operations
BU
11/18ONSHAPE : Named as one of the "Top Places to Work in Massachusetts" for 2019
BU
11/14PTC : ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms
BU
11/13PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 453 M
EBIT 2020 367 M
Net income 2020 95,4 M
Debt 2020 470 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 79,3x
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,29x
EV / Sales2021 5,40x
Capitalization 8 671 M
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,14  $
Last Close Price 75,08  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.-9.43%8 671
ADOBE INC.32.07%144 643
WORKDAY INC.7.41%39 104
AUTODESK28.55%36 243
SQUARE, INC.20.20%28 969
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.25.46%28 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group