PTC : Want a Career in AR? Five Fields You Should Consider

Augmented reality (AR) offers an array of career opportunities in fields like engineering, manufacturing, IT, design, and more. Students who develop relevant skills are creating a solid foundation for their future in the workforce. Check out these fields and start planning your career in AR:

Software Development

Use skills in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS to build presentational, structural, and functional elements of the AR user interface. Software developers are responsible for researching, designing, and managing software programs. This also includes testing and evaluating any new programs. A few tools used by software developers are Vuforia, software development kits, and code management to successfully create the 3D assets for AR.

3D Design

Develop 3D models with animation, sequences, and textures for AR using CAD skills. Designers review and enhance 3D designs to develop assets accordingly. They create primary sketches, selecting materials, reviewing engineering standards, and familiarity in 3D product designs. CAD and PLM are resources that help create effective assets for AR experiences.

Visual & Media Design

Apply illustration, animation, and graphic designs to create the user interface of an AR experience. Designers also create 2D visual assets by hand or using computer software to communicate ideas that inspire, inform, and captivate an audience. Visual and media designers are experienced in a variety of tools, one that is most familiar to many is Adobe Suite.

UX Research

User research, user experience testing, and storyboarding are all valuable skills in designing the user experience and prototyping before development. This field requires a researcher to be creative and analytical as they are market analysts who seek the reasons behind the behaviors and wants of people interacting with a brand. Researchers often use tools like Invision and Sketch to successfully conduct research to fulfill the AR experience's purpose and functions to make the experience as effective as possible.

Data Integration

Integrate and set up data sources used in an AR experience when you apply data modeling and IT management skills. In data integration, you are responsible for the delivery of solutions, answering technical questions, and teaching improved processes. In this role, ThingWorx and Kepware are helpful tools.

Final Thoughts

Experience in any of these areas will help prepare you for a future in the digital space as AR and digital transformation become the drivers of innovation. Building a background in industry standard tools like Vuforia and ThingWorx from PTC will lay a foundation for a successful career.

Learn more about how students are using Vuforia in the classroom on PTC Academic's website here.