Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC

(PTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTC : Want a Career in AR? Five Fields You Should Consider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

Augmented reality (AR) offers an array of career opportunities in fields like engineering, manufacturing, IT, design, and more. Students who develop relevant skills are creating a solid foundation for their future in the workforce. Check out these fields and start planning your career in AR:

Software Development

Use skills in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS to build presentational, structural, and functional elements of the AR user interface. Software developers are responsible for researching, designing, and managing software programs. This also includes testing and evaluating any new programs. A few tools used by software developers are Vuforia, software development kits, and code management to successfully create the 3D assets for AR.

3D Design

Develop 3D models with animation, sequences, and textures for AR using CAD skills. Designers review and enhance 3D designs to develop assets accordingly. They create primary sketches, selecting materials, reviewing engineering standards, and familiarity in 3D product designs. CAD and PLM are resources that help create effective assets for AR experiences.

Visual & Media Design

Apply illustration, animation, and graphic designs to create the user interface of an AR experience. Designers also create 2D visual assets by hand or using computer software to communicate ideas that inspire, inform, and captivate an audience. Visual and media designers are experienced in a variety of tools, one that is most familiar to many is Adobe Suite.

UX Research

User research, user experience testing, and storyboarding are all valuable skills in designing the user experience and prototyping before development. This field requires a researcher to be creative and analytical as they are market analysts who seek the reasons behind the behaviors and wants of people interacting with a brand. Researchers often use tools like Invision and Sketch to successfully conduct research to fulfill the AR experience's purpose and functions to make the experience as effective as possible.

Data Integration

Integrate and set up data sources used in an AR experience when you apply data modeling and IT management skills. In data integration, you are responsible for the delivery of solutions, answering technical questions, and teaching improved processes. In this role, ThingWorx and Kepware are helpful tools.

Final Thoughts

Experience in any of these areas will help prepare you for a future in the digital space as AR and digital transformation become the drivers of innovation. Building a background in industry standard tools like Vuforia and ThingWorx from PTC will lay a foundation for a successful career.
Learn more about how students are using Vuforia in the classroom on PTC Academic's website here.

About the Author

Delaney McDevitt

Delaney McDevitt is the marketing copywriter for the PTC Academic Marketing team. In her role, she creates content that embodies the Academic team's mission to empower students and educators to succeed in the digital transformation era.

As a professional writer, she has experience in copywriting, editing, email marketing, content strategy, blogging, document design, and creative writing.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 16:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
12:04pPTC : Want a Career in AR? Five Fields You Should Consider
PU
11:09aPTC : Digital Transformation Insight on the LiveWorx Livestream
PU
06/02PTC : PlugXR Expands AR Market by Adding PTC Vuforia for Seamless AR Apps and Ex..
AQ
05/31PTC : AWE 2019 Transports Attendees to the Next Dimension
PU
05/30PTC : Presents a Framework for Enterprise AR at AWE
PU
05/30PTC : Accelerates Capability in Smart Manufacturing Solutions
PU
05/23PTC : Sponsors Boston Business Journal Business Pride Event
PU
05/23PTC : Refilling the Skills Reservoir with Enterprise Augmented Reality
PU
05/22PTC : Leaders Recognized for Achievements in Innovation, Culture, and Technology
BU
05/22PTC : How to Find the Best Simulation Software for Design Engineers
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 316 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 56,4 M
Debt 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 161,65
P/E ratio 2020 53,03
EV / Sales 2019 7,52x
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Capitalization 9 670 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC1.40%9 670
ADOBE19.74%132 186
WORKDAY27.83%46 007
AUTODESK25.11%35 427
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.96%27 669
SQUARE INC10.45%26 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About