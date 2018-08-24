Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTC : Why Is Augmented Reality Important in Product Design?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience that enhances the real-world with computer-generated perceptual information.

An augmented reality experience superimposes digital objects to the real world.

You might have seen it while looking for furniture or shoes. With AR, you can place digital products in the real world for a sense of context and scale without ever leaving your house. It's the ultimate no-risk try-before-you-buy experience.

Gaming, Major League Baseball, museums, tattoo artists -everybody seems to be getting into the AR game lately.

Even product developers.

If you haven't considered AR for your product development and design projects, Luke Westbrook, Product Manager at PTC, thinks you should. 'AR can really help you get feedback when you're designing things. Others in your ecosystem can see how things are sized, walk around them, and experience your products a lot better than before.'

The CAD designer's edge

Not coincidentally, product developers have an edge when it comes to AR. That's because they already create digital models as part of their design process.

'Outside of the CAD world, everyone's asking 'How do I get 3D content into the AR world? How do I create the 3D content?'' Westbrook says. 'But in the CAD world, we already got it!'

In fact, designers and engineers can typically click just a few buttons to turn their models into AR experiences. They can create a link or an encoded image from the CAD model and email it to stakeholders anywhere.

Taking the headaches out of design reviews

Westbrook continues: 'Right now, for design reviews, I'm having to package up a bunch of files or take a bunch of screen shots and share. That takes time and it's also not super informative because the design data is still stuck on a screen.'

But with an AR experience, recipients can see and explore the model, life size, in context, all without needing to open a thick folder of STEP files, or even a seat of CAD software. In fact, they don't even need to know how to turn on a CAD system.

Imagine sending your ideas to teammates, management, marketing, or customers early in the process. Anyone with email and a mobile device can see it. Typically, they just need to download an app.

In this display by PTC partner EAC, a digital conveyor belt appears as part of a physical manufacturing system.

Give AR a try

You can start turning your models into AR experiences today by downloading the free trial of Creo 5.0. With Creo 5.0, you can turn any part or assembly into an experience that anyone can recreate in the physical world.

Download your free trialtoday!

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
05:37pPTC : Why Is Augmented Reality Important in Product Design?
PU
08/21PTC : 5 Ways Retailers Can Use Augmented Reality
PU
08/21PTC : Named a Leader in Industrial IoT Software Platforms by Top Independent Res..
BU
08/16PTC : Surge in Augmented Reality Adoption is Coming; 86 Percent of Respondents E..
BU
08/16PTC : State of IIoT Mid-Year Spotlight Focuses on IIoT Development Outside Compa..
PU
08/16PTC : State of Augmented Reality Mid-Year Spotlight Explores Customer-Facing AR
PU
08/16PTC : Strengthen Your Industrial Control System Security with KEPServerEX V6.5
PU
08/15PTC : What's the Difference Between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
PU
08/14PTC : Launches Cybersecurity Initiative to Collaborate with Customers, Partners,..
BU
08/14PTC : Connected Service Parts Management is Not Predictive Maintenance
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
07/18PTC Inc. (PTC) CEO Jim Heppelmann on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
07/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/18/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 345 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 185,48
P/E ratio 2019 91,47
EV / Sales 2018 9,28x
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
Capitalization 11 270 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC57.40%11 270
ADOBE SYSTEMS45.82%125 843
ELECTRONIC ARTS20.04%38 441
WORKDAY43.19%31 467
SQUARE INC122.44%30 860
AUTODESK30.03%29 872
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.