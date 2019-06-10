PTC : and Rockwell Automation Solve Manufacturing's Most Frequent Challenges with Combined Offerings

Today at LiveWorx19™,
PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) and Rockwell
Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) demonstrated the unparalleled value of
their combined technologies, addressing the most costly and persistent
challenges manufacturers face today. Enabled by FactoryTalk
InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, the companies’ solutions-oriented
approach simplifies how manufacturers achieve business outcomes that
transform operational processes, workforce productivity and efficiency.
Digital transformation, which uses new technology to spur innovation and
creativity, has become imperative for manufacturers facing shifting
customer expectations, uncertain global trade and cost pressures, and
workforce shortages. Despite the many competitive advantages it can
provide, less than 10% of industrial companies describe their own
digital transformation efforts as a real success, according to LNS
Research. Those who are successful have an expansive, company-wide scope
and are deploying solutions that tackle broader challenges, like
understanding true performance across facilities with different
environments and systems or minimizing unplanned downtime across their
organizations.
“Manufacturers today require a new way to approach pressing challenges.
That’s why our combined Rockwell Automation and PTC solutions bring
together transformational technologies and drive true business
outcomes,” said John Genovesi, senior vice president, Enterprise
Accounts and Software, Rockwell Automation.
Experience the Complete Offering at the LiveWorx Xtropolis Expo Hall
In the expo hall at LiveWorx this week, PTC and Rockwell Automation are
showcasing how their solutions – consisting of advanced technologies
such as the internet of things, augmented reality, analytics, and MES –
can significantly improve:
-
Enterprise Operational Intelligence – cuts manufacturing costs
and increases flexibility and agility of manufacturing networks by
providing real-time manufacturing performance management across the
industrial enterprise.
-
Digital Workforce Productivity – heightens productivity,
improves quality, and avoids safety and compliance risk by equipping
workers with actionable, augmented intelligence.
-
Intelligent Asset Optimization – reduces downtime and maximizes
asset utilization through real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and
predictive and prescriptive analytics into asset capacity,
performance, and health status.
-
Scalable Production Management – lowers cost of inventory,
improves quality, and compliance and accelerates time to market with
effective planning and control of production processes.
“These high-impact solutions are great for any company’s industrial
transformation journey and should yield significant value to those
needing to improve operational performance,” said Matt Littlefield,
president, LNS Research.
The PTC and Rockwell Automation Strategic Alliance Continues to Thrive
Since becoming strategic partners last year, the two companies have
aligned resources, delivered the Factory Talk Innovation Suite, powered
by PTC, and won new business in a variety of countries and industries.
“Our collaboration with Rockwell Automation enables industrial
enterprises to overcome challenges and gain traction with their digital
operations initiatives,” said Howard Heppelmann, general manager,
connected operations solutions, PTC. “We are excited to continue
offering solutions that streamline the convergence of digital, physical
and human elements – all of which are key to helping our customers
digitally transform.”
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell
Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated
to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more
productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people serving
customers in more than 80 countries.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC
unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven
solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and
services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce
productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can
capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital
transformation.
FactoryTalk is a trademark of Rockwell Automation Inc. PTC, LiveWorx,
and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc.
and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
