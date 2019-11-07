PTC : & the Financial Times Kick Off the Future of Industrial Innovation Global Series in New York

Throughout its history, the manufacturing industry has embraced innovative technologies and adapted to the changes that technologies impose upon workforces and business models. From advanced robotics to artificial intelligence and IoT, manufacturing continues to be analyzed and adapted to fit ever-changing digital expectations.

But, with this innovation comes an entirely new set of challenges for manufacturers. Senior stakeholders are trying to understand how best to update the skillsets of their workforce and utilize them alongside digital systems and automation. According to McKinsey & Company, more than 70% of large-scale digital transformation and industrial innovation efforts are likely to fail due to a lack of executive sponsorship, imprecise business cases, and delayed technology implementation.

To address these challenges and empower leaders of industrial companies to achieve success with their digital transformation strategies, PTC has partnered with FT Live, the global events arm of the Financial Times, to launch the Digital Transformation: The New Reality World Tour. The program guides stakeholders of all levels, from the C-suite to the frontline worker, through these potential hurdles, enabling industrial enterprises to succeed with digital transformation.

As the cornerstone of The New Reality World Tour program, the FT-PTC Future of Industrial Innovation Global Series brings together CXO-level executives through invitation-only summits across the globe. Kicking off November 7 in New York, NY, the program convenes leaders in R&D, design, production, operations, service and maintenance from a variety of manufacturing sectors such as automotive, consumer products, and energy.

Featured speakers include PTC President & CEO Jim Heppelmann and Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter, among others, who will take program attendees on a journey to explore the ever-complex ecosystem that manufacturers must navigate if they are to reach a status of digital maturity, encompassing a skilled and adaptable workforce, and a vision that is future-proof and competitive.

During the event, attendees will also receive hands-on training with leading technologies and have the opportunity to network with industry peers, who are exploring the concept of how to kick start their own digital transformation. Other events in The New Reality World Tour program include leadership exchanges, end-user events, strategic partner events, and third-party trade shows designed to reach various audiences, namely end-users, product line managers, and partners.

Learn more about the Digital Transformation: The New Reality World Tour.

