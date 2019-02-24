PTC : to Accelerate Industrial Adoption of Mixed Reality with Support for Microsoft HoloLens 2

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced from the 2019 Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona that its Vuforia®
augmented reality and mixed reality (AR/MR) solutions offer built-in
support for Microsoft HoloLens 2. Vuforia solutions give industrial
customers an efficient and effective way to create AR/MR interactions
that capitalize on Microsoft HoloLens 2 new gestures, voice
enhancements, and tracking capabilities without the need for extensive
programming or costly custom designers.
Today, industrial manufacturers face a growing shortage of skilled
workers, high turnover, increasingly complex products, and fierce
competitive pressures. Augmented and mixed reality help overcome these
challenges and promote workforce efficiency by delivering information
when and where workers need it most: in the real-world context of their
daily work environment.
With the immersive “hands-free” experiences created with Vuforia Studio
for HoloLens 2, industrial customers can empower their workers and
improve their manufacturing, service and training processes to unlock
new business opportunities and better meet the needs of their customers.
“One of the key value drivers for AR/MR in the industrial space is
improving worker efficiency with ‘hands-free’ procedural guidance and
instruction,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “Vuforia
Studio’s efficient AR/MR authoring environment and HoloLens 2 usability
and comfort enhancements are a winning combination for industrial
manufacturers.”
Howden Creates Immersive Customer Experience with Vuforia and
HoloLens 2
This week at Mobile World Congress, PTC and Microsoft will demonstrate
how AR/MR improves worker efficiency with Howden, a Colfax company, that
is using Vuforia Studio and HoloLens 2 to improve the service
experience. Howden is a global engineering company with industrial
products that help multiple sectors improve their everyday processes,
from mine ventilation and waste water treatment to heating and cooling.
Reusing existing 3D models, Howden created scalable step-by-step mixed
reality service instructions with Vuforia Studio. Incorporating
real-time and historic IoT data from PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial IoT platform and Microsoft Azure, Howden is enhancing
their customer’s experience of owning the equipment.
“Our equipment typically operates as process critical, and our customers
are looking to us for solutions to empower them on how to best service
their equipment,” said Maria Wilson, Ph.D., global leader data driven
advantage, Howden Group. “Using mixed reality rendered on Microsoft
HoloLens, the customer experience is truly immersive. It provides
insights into the operating conditions and performance of the equipment
that they’ve never had before.”
Driving the Adoption of AR/MR in the Industrial Enterprise
This announcement heralds the next step in the PTC and Microsoft
alliance that kicked-off in 2017 to help drive adoption of augmented and
mixed reality in the industrial enterprise. Vuforia Studio and HoloLens
2 will enable content creators to leverage their existing 3D
and IoT data from ThingWorx® and Azure to improve
collaboration, understanding, and productivity in real world
environments.
“The integration of Vuforia and Microsoft HoloLens 2 continues our
collaboration with PTC and advances our efforts to provide
transformative experiences for our customers within the manufacturing
arena,” said Alex Kipman, technical fellow, AI and Mixed Reality,
Microsoft. “We look forward to our collaboration providing innovative
out-of-the-box solutions that accelerate the adoption of mixed reality
in the industrial space.”
With Vuforia Engine, developers can also take advantage of HoloLens 2
advanced features to deliver unique, engaging, and interactive mobile
experiences that bring people closer to brands and products.
As part of PTC’s ongoing initiatives to drive innovation and provide
customers with the best solutions for addressing manufacturing, service,
and training challenges, PTC’s Vuforia solutions will also leverage the
recently announced Microsoft Azure Spatial Anchor Service in the future
to enable more collaborative, cross-platform mixed reality experiences.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven
solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and
services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce
productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can
capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital
transformation.
