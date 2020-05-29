Log in
PTC : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/29/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this summer.

What:

 

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

When:

 

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 9:05am ET

 

 

 

What:

 

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

When:

 

Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 8:00am ET

 

 

 

What:

 

Nasdaq's 42nd London Investor Conference

When:

 

Monday, June 15th and Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

 

 

 

What:

 

Berenberg Design Software Conference 2020

When:

 

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 11am ET

 

 

 

What:

 

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

When:

 

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

To view the webcast for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast:

www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm

Replay:

To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at the conferences are as of the date of the conferences and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC’s anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

PTC.com    @PTC    Blogs

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
