Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/27 09:51:55 pm
106.285 USD   +1.06%
09:42pPTC : Vuforia Engine 7.5 – Leading Augmented Reality Update
PU
09:01pPTC : Rockwell Automation, and the NAM’s Manufacturing Institu..
BU
08:52pRECAP : Smarter Services Symposium
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Recap: Smarter Services Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

Last week PTC sponsored the Smarter Services Symposium, Service Council's 7th annual event in Chicago, IL. The theme of the event was 'Service is Humanity' so it was only fitting for us to invite Sysmex, a global manufacturer of blood and urinalysis medical equipment, to join us and share their service innovations.

Sysmex is a leader in their market space and they are progressing their business utilizing ThingWorx (PTC's industrial innovation platform) and Servigistics (PTC's best-of-breed service parts management solution). Embracing emerging technology has helped Sysmex stay at the forefront of service innovation.

On day 1, Steve Postma, Director of Technical Service Systems facilitated a discussion around augmenting worker capabilities with new technology. Through the interactive session, Postma led participants down the path of an IoT journey distilling years of experience into five major phases of an IoT project.

  1. Get started, even if the end game plan is not fully known
  2. Determine critical mass for operational efficiencies
  3. Real-time data and customer benefits
  4. Build enhanced customer experience
  5. Innovate the business model

Explore the case study on how ThingWorx delivers business transformation at Sysmex.

On day 2, Adan Deroche, Customer Care Operations Assistant Director guided attendees through an interactive workshop exploring consumerized expectations in service parts management. Sysmex knows well the importance of service parts availability to ensure equipment uptime and exceed customer expectations. Nonetheless, it is challenging for manufacturers to compete with the ever-increasing expectations set by consumer companies like Amazon. Adan prepared a case study to explore how manufacturers can exceed customer expectations in an experience economy (Joe Pine's book, Experience Economy is an inspiring read and still relevant today).

Explore how ThingWorx supercharges Servigistics to improve operations.

One opportunity unique to the Service Council event is the Innovation Showcase where innovators present to an independent panel of service leaders. During this showcase Ed Wodarski, Service Parts Domain Expert presented the latest Servigistics innovation that integrates PTC's ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform. This innovation brings asset utilization data into Servigistics which empowers customers to increase their service parts forecast accuracy by 30 percent. After 8 innovation presentations PTC was presented with the Innovation Showcase award. As one panelist put it, 'very positive regarding the detailed information that can be gathered for parts forecasting without a lot of manual data gathering. Yes, there is a need for certain industries / products.'

Explore the ThingWorx + Servigistics Innovation video.

On day 3, Leslie Paulson, General Manager, Servigistics Business Unit (PTC) moderated a panel to explore how agile principals apply to service management. Agile is as much a mindset as it is a set of values that guide organizations to become more flexible. It was first introduced in software development as an alternative to long and heavily documented processes. Leslie and panelists (Steve Postma, Sysmex; Ed Wodarski, PTC) discussed how we could apply this principal to service management.

While it is a noble question 'what does the customer want?' Postma suggested that a better question is 'what does the customer need?' For example, a customer might tell you they want documentation but what they need is confirmation that their equipment is operational and meeting quality control specifications. It's an important distinction that will help organizations deliver excellent service experiences.

Another insight shared by Wodarski, 'for years in the service parts management space we measured fill rate and inventory turns. These are important business metrics, however, the metric that matters most to the customer is equipment availability and uptime. To meet and exceed customer expectations, we must plan service parts to deliver optimized asset uptime.'

Explore how Qantas Airlines delivers a 94% service part availability rate.

These sessions were encouraging. We heard from service leaders who are tackling some of the most difficult service supply chain challenges. Fortunately, technology and human innovation are helping achieve goals and improve performance. Indeed, service is humanity.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
09:42pPTC : Vuforia Engine 7.5 – Leading Augmented Reality Update
PU
09:01pPTC : Rockwell Automation, and the NAM’s Manufacturing Institute Join Forc..
BU
08:52pRECAP : Smarter Services Symposium
PU
08:12pANSYS&RSQUO; MARK HINDSBO TALKS LIVE : It’s Really That Easy and Fast
PU
04:42pPTC : and MassChallenge Raise a Stein During the Oktoberfest Party & Tech Showca..
PU
09/26PTC : The Most Important Additive Manufacturing Feature in Creo 4.0 (and 5.0)
PU
09/25PTC : Share Your Industrial IoT Story at LiveWorx ‘19
PU
09/25NEW VIDEO : The Questions to Ask When Integrating Equipment
PU
09/24CLASS DISMISSED : HBS Students Get Hands in PTC Corporate Experience Center
PU
09/20PTC : Data’s Role in Outcome-Driven, IoT-Enabled Healthcare Economy
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 42 
09/02PTC INC : Valuation Is Supported By High Growth Internet Of Things Opportunity 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/21PTC's Transition Is Paying Off 
07/19PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 59,2 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 203,55
P/E ratio 2019 100,38
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 9,19x
Capitalization 12 369 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC73.06%12 369
ADOBE SYSTEMS53.20%131 151
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.40%35 435
SQUARE INC173.00%35 313
AUTODESK45.38%33 973
WORKDAY42.04%31 202
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.