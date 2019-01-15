Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc    PTC

PTC INC (PTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 11:55:38 am
86.415 USD   +1.66%
2018PTC INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PTC INC : quaterly earnings release
2017PTC INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Special Report: Does Remote Monitoring Provide a Competitive Advantage?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:34am EST

RTInsights-an independent research agency focused on emerging technology-has released a new special report on remote monitoring and how it is impacting business opportunities across the industrial sector.

Analyzing the new intricacies of modern remote monitoring, RTInsights presents use case-based research on how the technology is:

  • Impacting lines of business and innovation opportunities
  • Influencing customer satisfaction, with a focus on service strategies, service issue resolution, and predictive analytics
  • Effecting service costs and other business-oriented goals

According to RTInsights, today's remote monitoring is enabled primarily by 'a new generation of intelligent IoT platforms that provide secure, embeddable, and easily deployable connections to sensors, devices and equipment across network topologies and communication scenarios.'

Read the special report to explore RTInsights' findings on the use cases, challenges, and opportunities provided by remote monitoring.

Tags:
  • Industrial Internet of Things

Cam Dufty

Cam Dufty has been writing about software and emerging technology for more than ten years. At PTC, she works closely with IoT, AR and CAD experts to help tell the story of how smart, connected operations are revolutionizing manufacturing around the world.

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTC INC
11:34aSPECIAL REPORT : Does Remote Monitoring Provide a Competitive Advantage?
PU
01/14PTC : Create a Smart Supply Chain for Smarter Manufacturing
PU
01/14PTC : Four Simple Ways to Improve Operational Performance
PU
01/11PTC : Drives Digital Transformation & Innovation Within Our Own Walls
PU
01/10NEW INFOGRAPHIC : Find Out if Your Data Is Slowing You Down
PU
01/08SMARTER, STRONGER, TOGETHER : Top Three Takeaways from Colfax Webinar
PU
01/07PTC : Three Ways to Legacy Integration
PU
01/04PTC : 5 Reasons ThingWorx and Azure are the Perfect Match
PU
01/03PTC : New Headquarters Is One of the Greenest Buildings in the U.S.
PU
01/03PTC : Launches Charitable Giving Foundation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 330 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 58,9 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 152,47
P/E ratio 2020 51,12
EV / Sales 2019 7,70x
EV / Sales 2020 6,51x
Capitalization 10 087 M
Chart PTC INC
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Andrew D. Miller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Timm Chief Technology Officer
Donald K. Grierson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC4.23%10 087
ADOBE SYSTEMS5.00%114 497
WORKDAY2.29%35 606
AUTODESK4.77%29 511
SQUARE INC16.21%26 952
ELECTRONIC ARTS14.94%26 763
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.