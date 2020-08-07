Log in
FDA approves oral spinal muscular atrophy drug from Roche-PTC Therapeutics

08/07/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral treatment from Roche Holding AG and PTC Therapeutics Inc for spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and above.

The drug, risdiplam, will be sold under the brand name Evrysdi and will compete with Biogen's Spinraza, the first medicine approved for the disease, and Novartis' gene therapy, Zolgensma.

Spinal muscular atrophy is the leading genetic cause of infant deaths that prevents the body from producing a protein necessary for neuromuscular development.

Many patients are confined to wheelchairs, and may require assistance with tasks like eating or even breathing.

Evrysdi will be available in the United States within two weeks for direct delivery to patients' homes through an Express Scripts specialty pharmacy, Roche's unit Genentech said.

Estimates of those living with the disease in the United States range from 10,000 to 25,000 people, according to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation.

PTC in June agreed to sell a portion of the rights to the risdiplam royalty stream to Royalty Pharma Plc for a one-time payment of $650 million. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru and John Miller in Switzerland; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 9.59% 304.41 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
NOVARTIS AG -0.67% 75.5 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. 1.66% 47.89 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.27% 314.2 Delayed Quote.0.33%
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC 0.16% 44.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 367 M - -
Net income 2020 -408 M - -
Net cash 2020 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 183 M 3 183 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,32x
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,73 $
Last Close Price 47,02 $
Spread / Highest target 82,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart W. Peltz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Schmertzler Chairman
Emily Hill Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Almstead Chief Technical Operations Officer
Mark Jerome Pykett Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.-2.10%3 183
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.89%86 313
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.84%71 196
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.44%65 370
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.70.06%38 945
GENMAB A/S53.22%23 587
