PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PTCT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated

08/06/2019 | 05:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is shown in Silver Spring near Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that some data from early testing of Novartis more than $2 million gene therapy Zolgensma was manipulated, but the agency believes the treatment should remain on the market.

The FDA said it is carefully assessing the situation. The manipulated data was used to illustrate comparability between an early version of Zolgensma and the later version of the treatment, which was manufactured using a different process.

The FDA does not believe that the manipulation impacts the safety or testing surrounding the version of the drug, which treats spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

Novartis' Avexis unit informed the FDA of the data manipulation on June 28, the regulator said.

Novartis acquired the therapy's maker in 2018, and the drugmaker was aware of the manipulation as early as March - more than two months before the treatments approval, the FDA said.

The regulator plans to take action against the company including possible civil or criminal penalties. Novartis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Zolgensma - the world's most expensive drug - was approved as a one-time treatment for SMA in late May.

The disease often leads to paralysis, breathing difficulty and death within months for babies born with the most serious Type I form. SMA affects about one in every 10,000 live births, with 50% to 70% having Type I disease.

The FDA said its concerns were currently limited to a small portion of product testing data included in the marketing application for the therapy.

According to an inspection note released by the agency, there were discrepancies in some of its mouse survival data results.

The manipulated data does not change the FDA's positive assessment of information from human clinical trials, it said. The agency said it will continue to evaluate the integrity of the product testing data used in the development of Zolgensma's manufacturing process.

U.S.-listed shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 2.8% to $88.21 on Tuesday. Shares of Biogen Inc, which makes rival SMA treatment Spinraza, rose 2.1% to $240.17 and shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, which is also developing an SMA treatment rose 4.9% tp $44.75.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Marguerita Choy)

By Michael Erman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN 2.11% 240.17 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
NOVARTIS -0.34% 88.68 Delayed Quote.21.63%
PTC INC 1.08% 65.53 Delayed Quote.-21.80%
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. 4.90% 44.75 Delayed Quote.24.30%
TP GROUP PLC -0.75% 6.6 Delayed Quote.12.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 -140 M
Net income 2019 -157 M
Finance 2019 68,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -27,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 5,81x
Capitalization 2 493 M
Chart PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 50,38  $
Last Close Price 42,66  $
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart W. Peltz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Schmertzler Chairman
Marcio Souza Chief Operating Officer
Christine Utter Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Neil Gregory Almstead Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.24.30%2 493
GILEAD SCIENCES1.30%80 277
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.94%45 125
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%32 703
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC30.76%10 582
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.30.23%8 517
