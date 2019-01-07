PTC Therapeutics : Announces Executive Team Updates Focused on Accelerating Pipeline and Bringing Gene Therapy Manufacturing In-house

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the promotion of Dr. Mark Pykett to Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Neil Almstead to Chief Technical Operations Officer.

"Achievement of our long-term strategy requires accelerating our research engine with our small molecule and gene therapy platforms as well as fostering our manufacturing expertise to focus on supplying the needs of our advancing gene therapy franchise," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics.

Mark Pykett, V.M.D., Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer, a role in which he leads the research initiatives of PTC. Dr. Pykett joined PTC as part of the acquisition of Agilis Pharmaceuticals, where he served as CEO. Mark has over 20 years of leadership in R&D. Dr. Pykett held senior executive roles and directorships at several public and private companies focused on a range of therapeutic areas, indications and products. Dr. Pykett received his B.A. degree in Biology from Amherst College, a Ph.D. and V.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University, and completed post-doctorate fellowships at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

Neil Almstead, Ph.D., has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Technical Operations Officer. In this role, he is responsible for manufacturing and supply chain for both the small molecule programs, as well as the gene therapy platform. Neil is leading the build-up of our in-house manufacturing for gene therapy. Dr. Almstead joined PTC in 2000 and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout his PTC career, including building PTC's robust supply and distribution networks and manufacturing operations.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements, other than those of historical fact, contained in this release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues or projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "guidance", "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and Exhibit 99.2 to PTC's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 24, 2018, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

