PTC Therapeutics : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the Company will host a webcast conference call to report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on the company's business and outlook on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) after the closing of the market.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-9216 (domestic) or (973) 935-8152 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 5897698. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the PTC website at www.ptcbio.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media:                             

Investors:

Jane Baj                           

Alex Kane

+1 (908) 912-9167             

+1 (908) 912-9643

jbaj@ptcbio.com                       

akane@ptcbio.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-therapeutics-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301096391.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
