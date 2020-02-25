Log in
PTC Therapeutics, Inc.    PTCT

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PTCT)
  Report
News 


PTC Therapeutics : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/25/2020 | 04:31pm EST

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present at the following conferences:

Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
Wednesday, March 4th at 10:40 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 10th at 11:45 a.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. PTC's current Investor Presentation is available at the same website location.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Media:     

Investors:

Jane Baj      

Alex Kane

+1 (908) 912-9167

+1 (908) 912-9643

jbaj@ptcbio.com

akane@ptcbio.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-therapeutics-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301011112.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
