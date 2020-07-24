PTT Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)
No. 80000001/ 774
July 24, 2020
Subject : Resignation of Director
To : President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Director and Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from July 23, 2020 onwards.
