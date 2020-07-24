PTT Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)

No. 80000001/ 774

July 24, 2020

Subject : Resignation of Director

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Director and Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from July 23, 2020 onwards.

Yours sincerely,

Auttapol Rerkpiboon

President & CEO

Office of President

