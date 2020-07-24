Log in
PTT

(PTT)
PTT Public : Resignation of Director

07/24/2020 | 01:51am EDT

(Translation)

No. 80000001/ 774

July 24, 2020

Subject : Resignation of Director

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Director and Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from July 23, 2020 onwards.

Yours sincerely,

Auttapol Rerkpiboon

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0 2537 3885 - 6

Fax. 0 2537 3883

PTT pcl published this content on 24 July 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 809 B 57 019 M 57 019 M
Net income 2020 60 678 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
Net Debt 2020 333 B 10 491 M 10 491 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 1 135 B 35 808 M 35 792 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,73 THB
Last Close Price 39,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-9.66%35 808
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.37%184 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.91%170 628
BP PLC-36.43%77 867
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%67 114
NESTE OYJ19.89%33 101
