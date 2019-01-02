Log in
Holding statement 2/2019: Tropical Storm 'PABUK' Entering the Gulf of Thailand

01/02/2019 | 10:39am CET

Bangkok, January 2, 2019 at 16.00 hrs. - Following the offshore weather report regarding the tropical storm 'PABUK' entering the Gulf of Thailand, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has established a 24-hour monitoring team to closely observe the situation for the safety of offshore operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

As the Greater Bongkot North and Greater Bongkot South production platforms are located in the direct path of the tropical storm, posing concerns on the safety of all staff and operations, the company has temporarily suspended operations at both platforms and demobilized all staff back ashore at Songkhla province. However, production at Arthit platform continues under the company's safety measures in order to minimize impacts on the natural gas supply to the country.

PTTEP has liaised with related government agencies and organizations regarding the situation. Since December 31, 2018, PTTEP has temporarily suspended exploration and maintenance activities, evacuated some staff back to onshore safely, and mobilized drilling rigs and vessels to unaffected areas.

PTTEP's primary concern in all incidents of this nature is for the welfare of employees and people involved. Our immediate and urgent task is to do everything in our power to ensure safety and well-being of staff. We have prepared both proactive and reactive contingency plans in accordance with the international standard to deal with emergency cases to ensure prompt, effective and most importantly, safest actions.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Nalin Viboonchart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4834
Korbua Dumrongmonkolkul Tel. +66 (0) 2537 7142
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.comWebsite: http://www.pttep.com

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:38:05 UTC
