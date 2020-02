Total E&P is the operator of the 9,546 square kilometre block located in central Oman, and holds 80% participating interest in the joint venture, while PTTEP has the remainder, the ministry said.

Under the agreement, the companies will carry out seismic surveys and geological and geophysical studies, and drill exploratory wells.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)