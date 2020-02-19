Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Exploration & Production, Total to Invest in Oman Exploration Block

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:32pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

PTT Exploration & Production PCL and France's Total SA have signed an investment agreement for the exploration and production of an onshore block in Oman.

The agreement was signed by the units of both companies and Oman's Oil and Gas Ministry, PTTEP said in a filing to Thailand's stock exchange late Wednesday.

The Thai entity will have a 20% stake, while the remainder will be held by Total.

The investment is part of PTTEP's plan to expand its portfolio in the Middle East, according to the filing.

The companies didn't disclose the financial details of the investment.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 59.5 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
TOTAL 0.79% 45.05 Real-time Quote.-8.44%
WTI 0.41% 53.86 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
09:32pPTT Exploration & Production, Total to Invest in Oman Exploration Block
DJ
08:35aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP strengthens investment in Oman, sig..
PU
08:35aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Investment in Exploration Block (Block12)..
PU
03:53aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Agendas for the 2020 Annual General Share..
PU
03:37aOman grants gas exploration concession to Total and Thailand's PTTEP - minist..
RE
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
02/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most drop as coronavirus cases jump, Indonesia leads fal..
RE
02/13PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP's net profit in 2019 surges 40% fro..
PU
01/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Agendas, and Publication of the Meeting N..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 202 B
EBIT 2020 71 323 M
Net income 2020 43 434 M
Finance 2020 14 764 M
Yield 2020 4,12%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,23x
Capitalization 496 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 139,16  THB
Last Close Price 125,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL15 732
CNOOC LIMITED-6.64%68 975
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.35%63 248
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.02%43 359
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 126
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%35 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group