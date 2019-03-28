PTT Exploration and Production PCL : 2019 PTTEP SSHE Forum promotes proactive safety culture

Phongsthorn Thavisin, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), recently presided over the 2019 PTTEP SSHE Forum which promoted proactive Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSHE) culture and work practices among employees and contractors. The event saw representatives from over 60 contractors signing a commitment to empower their workforces for safer operations towards achieving zero accident (Target Zero). The event was held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

