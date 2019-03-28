Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : 2019 PTTEP SSHE Forum promotes proactive safety culture

0
03/28/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Phongsthorn Thavisin, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), recently presided over the 2019 PTTEP SSHE Forum which promoted proactive Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSHE) culture and work practices among employees and contractors. The event saw representatives from over 60 contractors signing a commitment to empower their workforces for safer operations towards achieving zero accident (Target Zero). The event was held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

For more information, please contact Communications and Public Affairs Division
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP)
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Korbua Dumrongmonkolkul Tel. +66 (0) 2537 7142

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:29:13 UTC
