PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Appointment of Sub-Committees

PTTEP 13143/00-3589/2019
Investor Relations
Tel. +66(0) 2537-7171, +66(0) 2537-5843
1 April 2019
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Appointment of Sub-Committees
Attachment:
1. Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
2. Certificates and Resumes of the new Director/ member of the Audit Committee (F24-2)
3. List of the Board of Directors and Sub-Committees
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that the Company's Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2562/459 held on 29 March 2019 passed resolutions to appoint members of the Sub-Committees as follows;
-
Mr. Achporn Charuchinda to be the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee
-
Mr. Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput to be the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee, the Member of the Nominating Committee and the Member of the Audit Committee
-
Major General Nimit Suwannarat to be the Member of the Risk Management Committee and the Member of the Nominating Committee
-
Mr. Wirat Uanarumit to be the Member of the Risk Management Committee
-
Ms. Penchun Jarikasem to be the Member of the Risk Management Committee
This has been effective from 29 March 2019 onwards. PTTEP also attached the Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee, Certificates and Resumes of the new Director/ member of the Audit Committee and List of the Board of Directors and Sub-Committee (Attachment 1-3 respectively) herewith.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Yongsith Kosawititkul
Company Secretary
