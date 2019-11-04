PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.

PTTEP 13061/00-11537/2019
Investor Relations
Tel. +66(0) 2537 4868, +66(0) 2537 5843
4 November 2019
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.
Reference is made to letter no. PTTEP 13061/00-6110/2019, dated 17 June 2019 by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) with respect to the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') to acquire the 100% share capital of Partex Holding B.V. from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.
PTTEP wishes to announce that, on 4 November 2019, the conditions to Closing prescribed in the aforementioned agreement have been completed. As a result, the incremental petroleum sales volume to PTTEP is approximately 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED).
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Phongsthorn Thavisin
President and Chief Executive Officer
