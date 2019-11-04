Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.

0
11/04/2019 | 06:30am EST
PTTEP 13061/00-11537/2019

Investor Relations

Tel. +66(0) 2537 4868, +66(0) 2537 5843

4 November 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.

Reference is made to letter no. PTTEP 13061/00-6110/2019, dated 17 June 2019 by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) with respect to the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') to acquire the 100% share capital of Partex Holding B.V. from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

PTTEP wishes to announce that, on 4 November 2019, the conditions to Closing prescribed in the aforementioned agreement have been completed. As a result, the incremental petroleum sales volume to PTTEP is approximately 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED).

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:29:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 188 B
EBIT 2019 70 285 M
Net income 2019 46 459 M
Finance 2019 20 169 M
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 476 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 140,83  THB
Last Close Price 120,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL15 789
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%41 292
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%30 801
