PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.

4 November 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Subject: Completion of acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.

Reference is made to letter no. PTTEP 13061/00-6110/2019, dated 17 June 2019 by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) with respect to the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') to acquire the 100% share capital of Partex Holding B.V. from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

PTTEP wishes to announce that, on 4 November 2019, the conditions to Closing prescribed in the aforementioned agreement have been completed. As a result, the incremental petroleum sales volume to PTTEP is approximately 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED).

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer