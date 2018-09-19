Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL (PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Establishment of PTTEP MENA Limited

09/19/2018

PTTEP 13061/00-8536/2018

Investor Relations
Tel. 0-2537-7171, 0-2537-5843

19 September 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Establishment of PTTEP MENA Limited

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to inform that, PTTEP MENA Limited has been established in order to support future investments, with registered capital of 50,000 USD, consisting of 500 ordinary shares. PTTEP MENA Limited is wholly-owned by PTTEP Business Center Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai

Chief Executive Officer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 19 September 2018
