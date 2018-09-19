PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Establishment of PTTEP MENA Limited

PTTEP 13061/00-8536/2018
19 September 2018
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Establishment of PTTEP MENA Limited
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to inform that, PTTEP MENA Limited has been established in order to support future investments, with registered capital of 50,000 USD, consisting of 500 ordinary shares. PTTEP MENA Limited is wholly-owned by PTTEP Business Center Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai
Chief Executive Officer
