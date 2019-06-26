Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Gas Discovery in Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

PTTEP 13061/00-6454/2019

Investor Relations

Tel. +66(0) 2537 4868, +66(0) 2537 5843

27 June 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Gas Discovery in Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, or PTTEP wishes to announce that PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (Malaysia Branch) or PTTEP HKO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP, has made a discovery of gas at the Lang Lebah-1RDR2, the first exploration well in Sarawak SK410B Project located in offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Commenced in March 2019, the drilling of Lang Lebah-1RDR2 was targeted non-associated gas in the primary target of the Middle Miocene cycle IV/V carbonate reservoir and undertaken to a total depth of 3,810 meters. The well encountered 252 meters of net gas pay, indicating multi-TCF gas discovery. The well was tested in carbonate main target reservoir with a completion-constrained (2-7/8' tubing) rate of 41.3 MMSCFD and 246 barrel of condensate per day (BCPD) through 40/64-inch choke size.

The drilling result of the Lang Lebah-1RDR2 is historically PTTEP's largest discovery.This affirms PTTEP's strategy in organically growing reserves from exploration activities. The discovery will require further drilling to confirm upside potential.

Sarawak SK410B Project is located in the shallow waters, approximately 90 kilometers offshore Sarawak, with the acreages of approximately 1,870 square kilometers. The consortium consists of PTTEP HKO (the Operator), KUFPEC and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. with participating interests of 42.5%, 42.5% and 15% respectively.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
10:10pPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Gas Discovery in Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia
PU
06/24Thailand's PTT to expand in retail, power to weather slower global growth
RE
06/21PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Thailands PTTEP acquires Omans Partex
AQ
06/20PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP acquires Partex Holding for $622mn to..
AQ
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP's successful issuance of THB 15,000 m..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures ..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP gives green light for Mozambique LNG ..
AQ
06/18PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers announce Fin..
PU
06/18PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Thailand's PTTEP boosts Middle East assets ..
AQ
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : to Acquire Partex From Calouste Gulbenkian ..
DJ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 187 B
EBIT 2019 69 136 M
Net income 2019 41 281 M
Finance 2019 47 930 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
P/E ratio 2020 12,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 538 B
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 148  THB
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL17 511
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 738
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.14%67 551
EOG RESOURCES INC.3.25%52 252
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.72%36 930
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.92%35 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About