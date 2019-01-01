PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Holding statement 1/2019 Tropical depression Entering the Gulf of Thailand

Bangkok, January 1,2019at 12.30hrs- FollowingtheOffshore Weather Services (OWS) report regarding a tropical depression entering the Gulfof Thailand, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP)has established a 24-hour monitoring teamto closely observe and prepared safetymeasures for offshore operation to manage the situation in the Gulf of Thailand.

As the situation is escalated andmay impact the safety of the personnel on board, PTTEP has demobilizedsome staff and contractors who cannot carry out their normal duties under the current offshore weather condition back to Songkhlaprovince;temporarily suspended transportation to the company's offshore platforms as well as exploration and maintenance activities;moved drilling rigs and vessels to unaffected areassince December 31, 2018.However, the depression has yet to have a significant impact to PTTEP's operation. The company has continuednormal production at all offshore platformsto ensure smooth natural gas supply to the country until there is further notification.

PTTEP's primary concern in all incidents of this nature is for the welfare of employees and people involved. Our immediate and urgent task is to do everything in our power to ensure safety and well-being of staff. We have prepared both proactive and reactive contingency plans in accordance withthe international standard to deal with emergency cases to ensure prompt, effectiveandmost importantly,safestactions.

