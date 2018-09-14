PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Invitation to shareholders to propose the 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting agenda and Names of Director Nominees in advance

PTTEP 13143/00-7920/2018

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel. 0-2537-4000 ext. 2233

Fax: 02 537 4500

14 September 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Invitation to shareholders to propose the 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting agenda and Names of Director Nominees in advance

Attachment: Criteria for the shareholder to propose annual general meeting agenda and director nominee in advance



http://www.pttep.com/th/Investorrelations/Shareholderinformation/Shareholdersmeeting.aspx PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) would like to inform that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, PTTEP would like to invite the shareholders to propose agenda of 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and names of qualified candidates to be nominated for selection as PTTEP board of directors in compliance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website:from now to 17 December 2018.

To align with PTTEP's current strategic direction which not only emphasizes on E&P operations but also on organizational transformation and overlooking new business opportunities, the company hence emphasizes on selecting directors in replacement of those who are due to retire by rotation with skill mix especially in the areas of Organization Change and Development, Technology, and Legal. The Company may also consider other skill mix areas apart from the aforementioned as appropriate.

Sincerely yours,

Pranot Tirasai

Pranot Tirasai

Corporate Secretary