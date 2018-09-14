PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Invitation to shareholders to propose the 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting agenda and Names of Director Nominees in advance

PTTEP 13143/00-7920/2018
14 September 2018
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Invitation to shareholders to propose the 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting agenda and Names of Director Nominees in advance
Attachment: Criteria for the shareholder to propose annual general meeting agenda and director nominee in advance
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) would like to inform that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, PTTEP would like to invite the shareholders to propose agenda of 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and names of qualified candidates to be nominated for selection as PTTEP board of directors in compliance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website:http://www.pttep.com/th/Investorrelations/Shareholderinformation/Shareholdersmeeting.aspx
from now to 17 December 2018.
To align with PTTEP's current strategic direction which not only emphasizes on E&P operations but also on organizational transformation and overlooking new business opportunities, the company hence emphasizes on selecting directors in replacement of those who are due to retire by rotation with skill mix especially in the areas of Organization Change and Development, Technology, and Legal. The Company may also consider other skill mix areas apart from the aforementioned as appropriate.
Sincerely yours,
Pranot Tirasai
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:02:06 UTC