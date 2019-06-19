Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited's Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

Investor Relations

Tel : +66(0) 2 537 4868, +66(0) 2 537 5843

19 June 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Rachadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited's Group

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) wishes to announce that PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited (PTTEP Treasury Center), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP and a treasury center within the PTTEP group, has completed the issuance of Senior Guaranteed Debentures to domestic Institutional and High Net Worth Investors for the total amount of Baht 15,000 million carrying a coupon of 2.26% p.a. with the tenor of 3 Years, and fully guaranteed by PTTEP.

The debentures have been rated AAA (Stable) by TRIS Rating. The proceeds from the debentures issuance will be used for working capital and refinancing senior debt.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

(Phongsthorn Thavisin)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 02:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP's successful issuance of THB 15,000 m..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures ..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP gives green light for Mozambique LNG ..
AQ
06/18PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers announce Fin..
PU
06/18PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Thailand's PTTEP boosts Middle East assets ..
AQ
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : to Acquire Partex From Calouste Gulbenkian ..
DJ
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Gulbenkian signs agreement for sale of Part..
AQ
06/17PTT PUBLIC : Thailand's PTTEP to acquire Portugal's Partex Holding for $622 mill..
RE
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP acquires Partex Holding A strong foot..
PU
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : The Acquisition of Partex Holding B.V.
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 187 B
EBIT 2019 68 912 M
Net income 2019 41 011 M
Finance 2019 58 637 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 496 B
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 149  THB
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL15 888
CNOOC LTD6.91%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.36%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.00%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.85%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.12%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About