PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited's Group

Investor Relations

Tel : +66(0) 2 537 4868, +66(0) 2 537 5843

19 June 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Rachadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited's Group

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) wishes to announce that PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited (PTTEP Treasury Center), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP and a treasury center within the PTTEP group, has completed the issuance of Senior Guaranteed Debentures to domestic Institutional and High Net Worth Investors for the total amount of Baht 15,000 million carrying a coupon of 2.26% p.a. with the tenor of 3 Years, and fully guaranteed by PTTEP.

The debentures have been rated AAA (Stable) by TRIS Rating. The proceeds from the debentures issuance will be used for working capital and refinancing senior debt.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

(Phongsthorn Thavisin)

President and Chief Executive Officer