PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL (PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP Myanmar Asset certified to ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System

09/28/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

PTTEP Myanmar Asset has received the ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) from the British Standards Institution (BSI), a global certification association. The certification demonstrated PTTEP Myanmar Asset's effective and resilience systems in managing business disruptions as a part of Enterprise Risk Management to protect the interests of its stakeholders and the wider community. The presentation ceremony took place at Energy Complex Building.
Photo shows: Somporn Vongvuthipornchai (left), Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), recieving the ISO 22301 certification for BCMS from Bookkhalakorn Chaidee, Sales Director of the British Standards Institution (BSI)

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Korbua Dumrongmonkolku Tel. +66 (0) 2537 7142
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.com Website: http://www.pttep.comFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:56:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 179 B
EBIT 2018 69 812 M
Net income 2018 42 052 M
Finance 2018 55 572 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 14,89
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 621 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 149  THB
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Ampon Kittiampon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL19 206
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.23%89 807
CNOOC LTD33.16%85 297
EOG RESOURCES17.69%72 580
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%61 950
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.10%40 175
