PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP Myanmar Asset certified to ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System

PTTEP Myanmar Asset has received the ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) from the British Standards Institution (BSI), a global certification association. The certification demonstrated PTTEP Myanmar Asset's effective and resilience systems in managing business disruptions as a part of Enterprise Risk Management to protect the interests of its stakeholders and the wider community. The presentation ceremony took place at Energy Complex Building.

Photo shows: Somporn Vongvuthipornchai (left), Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), recieving the ISO 22301 certification for BCMS from Bookkhalakorn Chaidee, Sales Director of the British Standards Institution (BSI)

