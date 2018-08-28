Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL (PTTEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP Opens APDT Conference with 30 countries joining to share latest technologies in petroleum drilling for the industry’s smart and sustainable future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 03:42am CEST

Bangkok, August 27, 2018 - The 12th IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition to showcase the latest developments in oil and gas drilling operations under the theme of 'Reshaping for a Smart and Sustainable Future', proudly hosted by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), has opened its doors today. More than 1,000 industry professionals gathering from over 30 countries worldwide will discuss and share ideas to advance drilling operations and improve overall efficiency and profitability.

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP, as the 2018 APDT Conference Chairman, said that the oil and gas industry has altered significantly due to evolving challenges such as oil price volatility and digital disruption, which requires new approaches in applying business models and technologies to achieve cost and operational efficiencies smartly and sustainably.

'The APDT Conference in Thailand will provide a vibrant platform for knowledge transfer and networking for industry professionals to share experiences as well as to showcase the latest industry advancements. Drilling operations are an essential part in oil and gas investment in order to explore, appraise and produce oil and gas from underground reservoir. Therefore, the main challenge is to apply new technologies to improve drilling efficiency in order to achieve its business objectives,' said Somporn.

For PTTEP, the company had developed drilling technology in the Gulf of Thailand, namely 'Slimhole monobore completion', the well redesign completely overhauled with smaller holes utilized, enabling fast drilling as well as reducing cost while maintaining efficiency in drilling operations. This standardized technology is now commonly used in the Gulf of Thailand and other areas. Other showcases are drilling and completion technology for longer lateral well to increase reservoir targets reachable as well as enhancement in equipment endurance to better withstand high-temperature operation which is the challenging character of petroleum reservoirs in the Gulf of Thailand.

This APDT conference will also feature more than 90 technical papers from 22 countries. Topics to be discussed include the future for drilling rigs, enhancing business partnerships, and technologies to increase efficiency and embrace digitalization. 8 technical papers from PTTEP were selected for presentation at the conference such as 'A Sustainable Approach to Production Increase in Zawtika Field' and 'Design Optimisation for Deep Wells in Sirikit Field.

In conjunction with the conference, an exhibition will showcase the latest industry advancements from almost 30 companies. Also, PTTEP has an exhibition booth, under the theme 'Pride of Thailand', which will exhibit its legacy assets in Thailand i.e. Sirikit Field, Bongkot Field and Arthit Field, which are vital sources of energy supply for Thailand. PTTEP will also showcase its advanced technology and innovation, developed in collaboration with its R&D partners from other institutions, such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) to improve the efficiency of subsea equipment inspection such as oil and gas pipelines, In-pipe Inspection Robot (IPIR) to identify damage and conditions inside the pipelines and Multipurpose Plant Inspection Octocopter (MPIO) with 30x optical zoom function, allowing easier inspection of facilities and equipment in high area.

These technologies not only help build improve PTTEP operational and cost efficiency, but also increase operational safety, and most importantly, support PTTEP's exploration and production activities to strengthen energy security for the nation.

---------------------------------------

Note to Editor: about the APDT Conference

The IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition is the region's leading drilling event, providing the opportunity for operators, suppliers, contractors, and service company professionals to meet, discuss, evaluate, and share ideas to advance drilling operations, promote solutions to common problems, and improve overall efficiency and profitability. This year marks 12th edition of the APDT Conference, with PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), as the host organization. The conference is taking place from 27 - 29 August 2018 at Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Bangkok, Thailand.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Kamolwan Chintarat Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4381
Nalin Viboonchart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4834
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.com

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
03:42aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP Opens APDT Conference with 30 countri..
PU
08/16PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP cooperates with PETRONAS in E&P Techn..
PU
08/14PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP hosts a seminar “Driving Proact..
PU
08/09PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Reviewed Financial Statements, Management&r..
PU
08/08PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Election of Director
PU
07/26PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PaymentofInterimDividendforthefirsthalfyear..
PU
07/26PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP posts strong performance in the first..
PU
07/26PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Unreviewed Financial Statements, Management..
PU
07/16PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP divests its stake in Montara field in..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earning.. 
07/26PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earning.. 
01/26PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earning.. 
2017PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earning.. 
2015GLOBAL X SOUTHEAST ASIA ETF : Un-Emerging Market 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 177 B
EBIT 2018 67 610 M
Net income 2018 41 234 M
Finance 2018 57 413 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,30
P/E ratio 2019 12,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 559 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 146  THB
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Ampon Kittiampon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL17 164
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%83 729
CNOOC LTD21.93%73 806
EOG RESOURCES8.85%67 419
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.22%60 398
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.22%42 690
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.