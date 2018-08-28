PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP Opens APDT Conference with 30 countries joining to share latest technologies in petroleum drilling for the industry’s smart and sustainable future

Bangkok, August 27, 2018 - The 12th IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition to showcase the latest developments in oil and gas drilling operations under the theme of 'Reshaping for a Smart and Sustainable Future', proudly hosted by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), has opened its doors today. More than 1,000 industry professionals gathering from over 30 countries worldwide will discuss and share ideas to advance drilling operations and improve overall efficiency and profitability.

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP, as the 2018 APDT Conference Chairman, said that the oil and gas industry has altered significantly due to evolving challenges such as oil price volatility and digital disruption, which requires new approaches in applying business models and technologies to achieve cost and operational efficiencies smartly and sustainably.

'The APDT Conference in Thailand will provide a vibrant platform for knowledge transfer and networking for industry professionals to share experiences as well as to showcase the latest industry advancements. Drilling operations are an essential part in oil and gas investment in order to explore, appraise and produce oil and gas from underground reservoir. Therefore, the main challenge is to apply new technologies to improve drilling efficiency in order to achieve its business objectives,' said Somporn.

For PTTEP, the company had developed drilling technology in the Gulf of Thailand, namely 'Slimhole monobore completion', the well redesign completely overhauled with smaller holes utilized, enabling fast drilling as well as reducing cost while maintaining efficiency in drilling operations. This standardized technology is now commonly used in the Gulf of Thailand and other areas. Other showcases are drilling and completion technology for longer lateral well to increase reservoir targets reachable as well as enhancement in equipment endurance to better withstand high-temperature operation which is the challenging character of petroleum reservoirs in the Gulf of Thailand.

This APDT conference will also feature more than 90 technical papers from 22 countries. Topics to be discussed include the future for drilling rigs, enhancing business partnerships, and technologies to increase efficiency and embrace digitalization. 8 technical papers from PTTEP were selected for presentation at the conference such as 'A Sustainable Approach to Production Increase in Zawtika Field' and 'Design Optimisation for Deep Wells in Sirikit Field.

In conjunction with the conference, an exhibition will showcase the latest industry advancements from almost 30 companies. Also, PTTEP has an exhibition booth, under the theme 'Pride of Thailand', which will exhibit its legacy assets in Thailand i.e. Sirikit Field, Bongkot Field and Arthit Field, which are vital sources of energy supply for Thailand. PTTEP will also showcase its advanced technology and innovation, developed in collaboration with its R&D partners from other institutions, such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) to improve the efficiency of subsea equipment inspection such as oil and gas pipelines, In-pipe Inspection Robot (IPIR) to identify damage and conditions inside the pipelines and Multipurpose Plant Inspection Octocopter (MPIO) with 30x optical zoom function, allowing easier inspection of facilities and equipment in high area.

These technologies not only help build improve PTTEP operational and cost efficiency, but also increase operational safety, and most importantly, support PTTEP's exploration and production activities to strengthen energy security for the nation.

Note to Editor: about the APDT Conference

The IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition is the region's leading drilling event, providing the opportunity for operators, suppliers, contractors, and service company professionals to meet, discuss, evaluate, and share ideas to advance drilling operations, promote solutions to common problems, and improve overall efficiency and profitability. This year marks 12th edition of the APDT Conference, with PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), as the host organization. The conference is taking place from 27 - 29 August 2018 at Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Bangkok, Thailand.

