PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP acquires more shares in APICO LLC, drives forward Sinphuhorm Project development

Bangkok, July 31, 2019 -PTTEP HK Holding Limited, a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 39% stake in APICO LLC from Coastal Energy Company (Khorat) Limited with the total transaction value of approximately USD 74 million. The deal will increase PTTEP's share in APICO LLC to 72.8%.

APICO LLC currently holds 35% participating interest in Sinphuhorm Project of which PTTEP is the operator with 55% participating interest and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Khorat Inc. holds the remaining 10% participating interest. Furthermore, APICO LLC also holds 100% participating interest in Block L15/43 and Block L27/43 which both are located in the northeastern region of Thailand. The transaction is expected to complete within the third quarter of 2019. After the completion, PTTEP's stake in Sinphuhorm Project will, directly and indirectly, increase to a total of 80.48%.

Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP President and Chief Executive Officer, said 'this acquisition of additional interest in APICO underlines PTTEP's growth strategy in expanding investment in Thailand. The deal will generate return on investment to PTTEP while also driving further development of Sinphuhorm Project to support electricity generation in northeast of Thailand.'

This is an acquisition of additional stakes in APICO after PTTEP has completed APICO's share purchase transaction from Tatex Thailand in June 2019.

The Sinphuhorm Project covers Blocks EU1 and E5N in Udon Thani and Khon Kaen provinces. In the first half of 2019, the project's average sales volume of natural gas was approximately 88 million cubic feet per day (14,487 barrels of oil equivalent per day) and average condensate sales volume was 289 barrels per day. Natural gas from the project is the main supply for the Nam Phong Power Plant in Khon Kaen which has been included in the latest national Power Development Plan (PDP) 2018-2037 to support economic and social development of Thailand. The Sinphuhorm Project's concessions have been granted a 10-year extension by the cabinet in May 2019.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587

Korbua Dumrongmonkolkul Tel. +66 (0) 2537 7142

E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.com Website: http://www.pttep.comFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.