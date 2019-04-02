PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP honored with NACC Integrity Awards

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin (left), President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), received the NACC Integrity Awards from Pol. Gen. Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit (right), President of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The company was honored with the award for the second time.

This year, PTTEP was selected as one of the six awardees being recognized for their ethical practices, transparency, anti-corruption as well as their support for human right and corporate social responsibility. The award presentation was held at the NACC Office, Nonthaburi Province.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587

Tanyanun Tanasinteerachart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4000 Ext. 1614

Website: http://www.pttep.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.