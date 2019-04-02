Log in
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP honored with NACC Integrity Awards

04/02/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin (left), President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), received the NACC Integrity Awards from Pol. Gen. Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit (right), President of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The company was honored with the award for the second time.

This year, PTTEP was selected as one of the six awardees being recognized for their ethical practices, transparency, anti-corruption as well as their support for human right and corporate social responsibility. The award presentation was held at the NACC Office, Nonthaburi Province.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Tanyanun Tanasinteerachart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4000 Ext. 1614
Website: http://www.pttep.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 04:06:08 UTC
