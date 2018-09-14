Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP organizes KM Week 2018 Embraces digital transformation to enhance competitiveness

09/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST

14 September 2018 - PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) organizes 'Knowledge Management Week 2018' under the theme 'Transforming Energy Future Through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation'. Dr. Sarawut Kaewtathip, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Mineral Fuels, presided over the opening ceremony today and gave a keynote address on the 'Gas Plan for Thailand' topic.

PTTEP KM Week 2018 showcases the latest technologies and innovations that will increase the company's capabilities. It also offers opportunities for PTTEP staff, government agencies and academic institutions involved in petroleum exploration and production industry (E&P) to share their knowledge and experiences. This is in alignment with the company's vision in placing greater emphasis on knowledge management and sustainability. The event this year attracted 178 technical papers and 72 innovation proposals, which the company is keen to drive further development of projects that win awards at the event.

'PTTEP KM Week 2018 aims to inspire new perspectives and innovations to enhance our operational efficiencies and capabilities. It is also a platform for our employees, government and educational institutions to share and exchange their knowledge, experiences as well as research studies in E&P business. We strongly believe that 'Knowledge' in the E&P industry is the vital part that supports the continuation of energy security of the country. Moreover, a part of exhibition PTTEP has brought to the event is some technologies the company used to help 'Wild Boars' and their coach who went missing inside the Tham Luang cave. This reflects our belief that knowledge and technology is not only for exploring energy, but also for serving our community and society,' said Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.

PTTEP KM Week 2018 is being held on September 13-14, 2018 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok. The event features exhibitions, 22nd Technical Forum, Innovation Awards presentation and Expert Talks. The event this year was honored by Dr. Akkharawit Kanjana-Opas, Deputy Secretary General Directorate of New Growth and Competitiveness, National Science Technology and Innovation Policy Office; and Thana Thienachariya, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, to participate in expert talk sessions on 'Future Technology Trend: Shaping Up the Business' and 'The New Normal', respectively.

The event also showcases PTTEP's innovations and technologies which have been developed in partnership with academic institutions and private sector such as Seismic-While-Drilling, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle 'MPIO'.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. 02 537 4587
Kotchakorn PoonkhamTel. 02 537 4000 Ext. 2552
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.comWebsite: http://www.pttep.comFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 178 B
EBIT 2018 68 490 M
Net income 2018 41 319 M
Finance 2018 55 787 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 14,14
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 588 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 147  THB
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Ampon Kittiampon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL18 040
CONOCOPHILLIPS32.17%83 636
CNOOC LTD31.19%80 837
EOG RESOURCES8.07%67 732
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.82%57 920
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.55%38 941
