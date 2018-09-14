PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP organizes KM Week 2018 Embraces digital transformation to enhance competitiveness

14 September 2018 - PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) organizes 'Knowledge Management Week 2018' under the theme 'Transforming Energy Future Through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation'. Dr. Sarawut Kaewtathip, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Mineral Fuels, presided over the opening ceremony today and gave a keynote address on the 'Gas Plan for Thailand' topic.

PTTEP KM Week 2018 showcases the latest technologies and innovations that will increase the company's capabilities. It also offers opportunities for PTTEP staff, government agencies and academic institutions involved in petroleum exploration and production industry (E&P) to share their knowledge and experiences. This is in alignment with the company's vision in placing greater emphasis on knowledge management and sustainability. The event this year attracted 178 technical papers and 72 innovation proposals, which the company is keen to drive further development of projects that win awards at the event.

'PTTEP KM Week 2018 aims to inspire new perspectives and innovations to enhance our operational efficiencies and capabilities. It is also a platform for our employees, government and educational institutions to share and exchange their knowledge, experiences as well as research studies in E&P business. We strongly believe that 'Knowledge' in the E&P industry is the vital part that supports the continuation of energy security of the country. Moreover, a part of exhibition PTTEP has brought to the event is some technologies the company used to help 'Wild Boars' and their coach who went missing inside the Tham Luang cave. This reflects our belief that knowledge and technology is not only for exploring energy, but also for serving our community and society,' said Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.

PTTEP KM Week 2018 is being held on September 13-14, 2018 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok. The event features exhibitions, 22nd Technical Forum, Innovation Awards presentation and Expert Talks. The event this year was honored by Dr. Akkharawit Kanjana-Opas, Deputy Secretary General Directorate of New Growth and Competitiveness, National Science Technology and Innovation Policy Office; and Thana Thienachariya, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, to participate in expert talk sessions on 'Future Technology Trend: Shaping Up the Business' and 'The New Normal', respectively.

The event also showcases PTTEP's innovations and technologies which have been developed in partnership with academic institutions and private sector such as Seismic-While-Drilling, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle 'MPIO'.

