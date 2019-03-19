PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP's Petroleum Development Support Base certified with ISO 45001

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) represented by Prapon Charusalaipong (2nd left), Vice President, Petroleum Development Support Base Department of recently received the ISO 45001: 2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System from Sita Prawarnpit (2nd right), Manager Director of SOCOTEC Certification Thailand. This certificate recognized PTTEP's Petroleum Development Support Base (PSB) in Songkhla for implementing an effective Occupational Health and Safety Management System that meet the international standard. The certification ceremony was recently held at PTTEP Headquarters.

