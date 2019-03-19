Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP's Petroleum Development Support Base certified with ISO 45001

03/19/2019 | 03:30am EDT

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) represented by Prapon Charusalaipong (2nd left), Vice President, Petroleum Development Support Base Department of recently received the ISO 45001: 2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System from Sita Prawarnpit (2nd right), Manager Director of SOCOTEC Certification Thailand. This certificate recognized PTTEP's Petroleum Development Support Base (PSB) in Songkhla for implementing an effective Occupational Health and Safety Management System that meet the international standard. The certification ceremony was recently held at PTTEP Headquarters.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Tanyanun Tanasinteerachart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4000 Ext. 1614
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.comWebsite: http://www.pttep.comFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:29:01 UTC
