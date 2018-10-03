PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Resignation of Director

PTTEP 13061/00-9045/2018
Investor Relations
Tel. 0-2537-7171, 0-2537-5843
3 October 2018
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
62 Ratchadapisek Road, Klongtoey
Bangkok 10110
Dear Sir,
Subject: Resignation of Director
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that Mr. Ampon Kittiampon has resigned from the positions of Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. His resignation is effective from 1 October 2018 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Yongsith Kosawititkul
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
