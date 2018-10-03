PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Resignation of Director



PTTEP 13061/00-9045/2018

Investor Relations

Tel. 0-2537-7171, 0-2537-5843

3 October 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

62 Ratchadapisek Road, Klongtoey

Bangkok 10110

Dear Sir,

Subject: Resignation of Director

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that Mr. Ampon Kittiampon has resigned from the positions of Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. His resignation is effective from 1 October 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Yongsith Kosawititkul

Yongsith Kosawititkul

Corporate Secretary