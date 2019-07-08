PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Resignation of Director

PTTEP 13143/00-6923/2019 Corporate Secretary

Tel. +66(0) 2537-4832, +66(0) 2537-5310

8 July 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Resignation of Director

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that Ms. Panada Kanokwat has resigned from the positions of Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Her resignation is effective from 7 July 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Yongsith Kosawititkul

Company Secretary