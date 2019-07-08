Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Resignation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT
PTTEP 13143/00-6923/2019

Corporate Secretary

Tel. +66(0) 2537-4832, +66(0) 2537-5310

8 July 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Resignation of Director

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that Ms. Panada Kanokwat has resigned from the positions of Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Her resignation is effective from 7 July 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Yongsith Kosawititkul

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
04:08aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Resignation of Director
PU
06/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise after report of tentative Sino-U.S. trade truc..
RE
06/26PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Gas Discovery in Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia
PU
06/24Thailand's PTT to expand in retail, power to weather slower global growth
RE
06/21PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Thailands PTTEP acquires Omans Partex
AQ
06/20PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP acquires Partex Holding for $622mn to..
AQ
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP's successful issuance of THB 15,000 m..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Issuance of Baht 15,000 Million Debentures ..
PU
06/19PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP gives green light for Mozambique LNG ..
AQ
06/18PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers announce Fin..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 187 B
EBIT 2019 67 849 M
Net income 2019 41 596 M
Finance 2019 40 194 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 530 B
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147  THB
Last Close Price 134  THB
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL17 208
CNOOC LTD9.70%76 388
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%67 698
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%51 399
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.71%36 876
ANADARKO PETROLEUM62.04%35 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About