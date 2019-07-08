PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Resignation of Director

PTTEP 13143/00-6923/2019
Corporate Secretary
Tel. +66(0) 2537-4832, +66(0) 2537-5310
8 July 2019
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Resignation of Director
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that Ms. Panada Kanokwat has resigned from the positions of Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Her resignation is effective from 7 July 2019 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Yongsith Kosawititkul
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:07:06 UTC