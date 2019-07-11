PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Revised Five – Year Investment Plan (Year 2019 – 2023)

PTTEP 13061/00-6977/2019
12 July 2019
Subject: Revised Five - Year Investment Plan (Year 2019 - 2023)
Reference: Letter No. PTTEP 13061/00-11049/2018, dated 18 December 2018
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) would like to announce the revised 2019 expenditure for PTTEP and its subsidiaries that was previously announced on 18 December 2018. The revised plan includes the acquisition of Murphy Oil Corporation's Interests in Malaysia, the acquisition of 33.8% interests in APICO LLC's and the Signing of Production Sharing Contracts for Exploration Blocks offshore the Gulf of Thailand No. G1/61 (Erawan field) and G2/61 (Bongkot field). The estimated total expenditure 2019 is USD 3,577 Million, of which USD 1,948 Million is Capital Expenditure and the remaining USD 1,629 Million is Operating Expenditure. The estimated Five-Year Investment Plan (2019 - 2023) are as per the table below:
Unit: USD Million
|
|
2019*
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2019-2023
|
Capital Expenditure
|
1,948
|
2,472
|
2,817
|
2,945
|
2,477
|
12,659
|
Operating Expenditure
|
1,629
|
1,592
|
1,556
|
2,095
|
1,823
|
8,695
|
Total Expenditure
|
3,577
|
4,064
|
4,373
|
5,040
|
4,300
|
21,354
* Exclude acquisition cost of USD 2,086 Million
In accordance with the Five-Year Investment Plan, the expected average petroleum sales volume per day during 2019-2023 are as follows:
Unit: Thousands Barrel of Oil Equivalent per Day (KBOED)
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Expected Average Petroleum Sales Volume
|
345
|
365
|
380
|
409
|
437
For Five-Year Investment Plan, PTTEP has allocated total capital expenditure of USD 12,659 Million to maintain production level of existing producing projects, support key development projects and accelerate exploration activities to enhance contingent resources for long term growth. The majority of the expenditure remains in Thailand and Southeast Asia. With this plan, PTTEP expected Compounding Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of sales volume for 5 year period until 2023 of around 7%.
