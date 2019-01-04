PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Statement 3/2019 PTTEP's offshore production platforms safe from tropical storm “PABUK”

Bangkok, January 4, 2019 at 17.00 hrs. - As the tropical storm 'PABUK' in the Gulf of Thailand has passed the offshore installations of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) this early morning, PTTEP would like to inform that all staff and contractors are safe.

PTTEP has sent the first surveillance team to inspect Bongkot platforms and assess operation readiness before remobilizing the rest of the staff to the offshore platforms. Meanwhile, PTTEP has started remobilizing drilling rigs and vessels to the operation areas. The company expects to resume gas production on January 6, 2019. Meanwhile, Arthit platform continues its operation as normal.

Additionally, PTTEP has prepared 1,500 survival bags and will coordinate with the Second Naval Area Command and local state agencies for distribution to the affected Southern provinces.

PTTEP would like to extend our sincere gratitude to government agencies and all related parties for their supports and contributions. Without their prompt assistance, the situation management and impact mitigation could not be done this best.