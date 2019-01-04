Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Statement 3/2019 PTTEP's offshore production platforms safe from tropical storm “PABUK”

01/04/2019 | 11:59am CET

Bangkok, January 4, 2019 at 17.00 hrs. - As the tropical storm 'PABUK' in the Gulf of Thailand has passed the offshore installations of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) this early morning, PTTEP would like to inform that all staff and contractors are safe.

PTTEP has sent the first surveillance team to inspect Bongkot platforms and assess operation readiness before remobilizing the rest of the staff to the offshore platforms. Meanwhile, PTTEP has started remobilizing drilling rigs and vessels to the operation areas. The company expects to resume gas production on January 6, 2019. Meanwhile, Arthit platform continues its operation as normal.

Additionally, PTTEP has prepared 1,500 survival bags and will coordinate with the Second Naval Area Command and local state agencies for distribution to the affected Southern provinces.

PTTEP would like to extend our sincere gratitude to government agencies and all related parties for their supports and contributions. Without their prompt assistance, the situation management and impact mitigation could not be done this best.


For more information, please contact Media Management SectionTongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587Nalin Viboonchart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4834Korbua Dumrongmonkolkul Tel. +66 (0) 2537 7142 E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.comWebsite: http://www.pttep.comThe information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 10:58:06 UTC
