PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Subsidiaries of Thaicom and PTTEP Sign MOU on Agricultural Drone Development Cooperation

Nonthaburi, 5 November 2019 - Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM) announced today that its subsidiary, Thai Advance Innovation Company Limited (Thai AI), has entered into an agreement with AI and Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV)-a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP)-to cooperate on the development of cost-effective and easy-to-use drone technology for agriculture.

By leveraging advanced smart farming technology, the agro drones will support a more sustainable agriculture in the Kingdom, resulting in the reduced impact of chemicals on the ecosystem, lower production costs, and improved quality of life for farmers-as well as improve the agro sector's international competitiveness.

Anant Kaewruamvongs, Chief Executive Officer Thaicom, commented: 'Thai AI and ARV share the same objectives to solve the problems in Thailand's agricultural sector. We partner to sustain Thailand's leading position in APAC's agricultural sector and improve productivity through the development and marketing of smart farming technology that benefits the ecosystem and people making a living out of farming.

And as we are defining our new vision and making inroads into new business areas, we have begun investing in smart digital solutions for a better life. Our subsidiary Thai AI plays an important role for us in the expansion of our business into new markets and in creating strategic partnerships with next generation smart technology companies such as ARV.'

Commented Dr. Thana Slanvetpan, General Manager ARV: 'We are very excited to welcome Thaicom as a partner. We share the same goal of a better future through the development of smart technology. ARV's know-how and vast experience in both hardware and software drone technology makes this partnership ideal for growing business further and helping farmers improve agricultural productivity.'

About Thai AI

Thai Advance Innovation Company Limited (Thai AI), the affiliated company of Thaicom Public Company Limited, providing TV Solution and Business TV Platform. We develop digital platform, television network and integrated IPTV system with end-to-end solution services that meet the needs of customers encouraging competitiveness in the digital Thailand 4.0 era.

About ARV

AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV), a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), which provides cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Robotics solutions for businesses across industries and is set to become a research and development platform. The application of ARV services and developing technologies ranges across air, sea and land. The company's pioneered AI & Robotic solutions include an Inspection-class Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (IAUV) for preventive inspection of underwater facilities, the world's first remotely-operated Subsea Flowline Control and Repair Robot (SFCR), an In-pipe Inspection Robot (IPIR), an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for inspecting facilities at height, generating aerial images and a successful development of Swarm Drones Technology.