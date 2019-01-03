PTT Exploration and Production PCL : Temporary shutdown of the Bongkot's operation due to the Tropical Storm ‘PABUK' entering the Gulf of Thailand

PTTEP 13061/00-0020/2019

3 January 2019

Subject: Temporary shutdown of the Bongkot's operation due to the Tropical Storm 'PABUK' entering the Gulf of Thailand

Following the offshore weather report regarding the tropical storm 'PABUK' entering the Gulf of Thailand, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has established

a 24-hour monitoring team to closely monitor the situation for the safety of offshore operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

As the production platforms of Bongkot project are located in the direct path of the tropical storm, posing concerns on the safety of all staff and operations, the company has temporarily shutdown operations of the project and evacuate all staff back ashore at Songkhla province. However, production from Arthit project continues under the company's safety measures in order to minimize impacts on the natural gas supply to the country.

The Bongkot Project is located in the southern part of the Gulf of Thailand in which PTTEP holds 66.6667% of participating interest. According to aforementioned situation, PTTEP expects the operation shutdown in the Bongkot Project around 4 - 7 days. As a result, average sales volume during the period is estimated to reduce by 96,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day or accounted less than 1% of the average sales volume per day in 2019.

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer