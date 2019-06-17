Log in
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : to Acquire Partex From Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

06/17/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production PCL (PTTEP.TH) has signed an agreement to acquire Partex Holding B.V. for $622 million.

PTT Exploration will acquire the Middle-East based oil and gas company from Lisbon-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Thai company said in a filing late Monday.

Partex currently holds seven projects, primarily as a non-operating partner, in five countries with focus areas in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The company has interests in upstream oil, midsteam liquefied natural gas.

PTT Exploration expects to complete the acquisition in the fourth-quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

