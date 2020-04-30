Log in
PTT Exploration and Production : & Production 1Q Net Profit Fell 30%

04/30/2020 | 03:47am EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

PTT Exploration & Production PCL's net profit fell 30% in the first quarter from a year earlier as collapsing oil prices dragged down sales volumes and selling prices for its products.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was $275 million, the company said in a filing to the Thailand Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Revenue rose 24% to $1.77 billion.

The company guided for a roughly 7% drop in average sales volume this year on the back of expectedly weak oil demand due to the coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

However the oil explorer and producer said it "is certain that it has the ability to sustain [operations] through the oil price volatility period for at least 2 years."

PTT Exploration and Production said it has cut its 2020 expenditure target by around 15%-20% to cope with the crisis. The spending reduction includes deferring some exploration activities in view of current oil prices, it said.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 170 B
EBIT 2020 42 429 M
Net income 2020 23 712 M
Debt 2020 4 555 M
Yield 2020 3,93%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 85,78  THB
Last Close Price 78,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION0.32%9 583
CNOOC LIMITED-0.11%49 832
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.09%41 438
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.03%26 181
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-50.52%16 607
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-59.28%13 653
