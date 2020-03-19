PTT Exploration and Production Public : Addition of content to Agenda Item 5 - To approve the amendment of Articles of Association

Log in
03/19/2020 | 10:23pm EDT

PTTEP 13143/00-2669/2020 Corporate Secretary Division


Tel.+66 2537 4832, +66 2537 4611

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Subject: Addition of content to Agenda Item 5 - To approve the amendment of Articles of Association
Due to the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Board of Directors of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP, in the Board of Directors Meeting held on 19 March 2020, has reviewed and considered measures to prevent and reduce impact to PTTEP's operations, and has resolved to insert additional content to Agenda Item 5, regarding the amendment of PTTEP's Articles of Association, to allow the Board of Directors Meeting to be organized and held through electronic media. PTTEP would like to give notice of the additional contentinserted into Agenda Item 5 as follows:

Existing Provision

Proposed Amendment

Article 16

'The Chairman of the Board shall be the person to call for meetings of the Board of Directors, or two or more directors may request the Chairman of the Board to call a meeting of the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board or the person assigned by him shall submit notices calling for a meeting to the directors not less than seven days prior to the date of the meeting. However, when necessary or urgent in order to maintain the rights or interests of the Company, the summoning of the meeting may be made by other methods and an earlier meeting date may be fixed.'

Article 16

'The Chairman of the Board shall be the person to call for meetings of the Board of Directors, or two or more directors may request the Chairman of the Board to call a meeting of the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board or the person assigned by him shall submit notices calling for a meeting to the directors not less than seven days prior to the date of the meeting. However, when necessary or urgent in order to maintain the rights or interests of the Company, the summoning of the meeting may be made by other methods and an earlier meeting date may be fixed.

The Chairman or the Chairman of the meeting may determine that the Board of Directors meetingbe organized and held through electronic media. In such event, the Board of Directors' meeting shall proceed in accordance with the criteria, methods, and the information security standards, specified by the law.'

The Board of Directors Opinion (for Agenda Item 5):

The Meeting should approve the amendment of the Articles of Association in Article 9 paragraph 3, Article 16 and Article 20, Chapter 3 Board of Directors, which has been approved by the Board of Directors, and assign any person as nominated by the authorized directors of PTTEP to proceed with the registration for amendment of PTTEP's Articles of Association, including revising and/or inserting necessary wording or details as instructed by the registrar, to the extent that any such revision or insertion does not impact the essence of the Amendment of Articles of Association as proposed.

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 02:22:03 UTC
