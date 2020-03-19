PTT Exploration and Production Public : Addition of content to Agenda Item 5 - To approve the amendment of Articles of Association

Article 16 'The Chairman of the Board shall be the person to call for meetings of the Board of Directors, or two or more directors may request the Chairman of the Board to call a meeting of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Board or the person assigned by him shall submit notices calling for a meeting to the directors not less than seven days prior to the date of the meeting. However, when necessary or urgent in order to maintain the rights or interests of the Company, the summoning of the meeting may be made by other methods and an earlier meeting date may be fixed.'

Article 16 'The Chairman of the Board shall be the person to call for meetings of the Board of Directors, or two or more directors may request the Chairman of the Board to call a meeting of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Board or the person assigned by him shall submit notices calling for a meeting to the directors not less than seven days prior to the date of the meeting. However, when necessary or urgent in order to maintain the rights or interests of the Company, the summoning of the meeting may be made by other methods and an earlier meeting date may be fixed. The Chairman or the Chairman of the meeting may determine that the Board of Directors meetingbe organized and held through electronic media. In such event, the Board of Directors' meeting shall proceed in accordance with the criteria, methods, and the information security standards, specified by the law.'