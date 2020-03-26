PTT Exploration and Production Public : Change of the Venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Precautionary Measures for Holding the Meeting under the Circumstance of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)

PTTEP 13143/00-2890/2020 Corporate Secretary Division

26 March, 2020

Subject: Change of the Venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Precautionary Measures for Holding the Meeting under the Circumstance of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP refers to the Board of Directors' resolutions to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday 30 March 2020 at 14:00 hrs. at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor, Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), No. 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900. The Notice of the meeting has been distributed to Shareholders. Due to the announcement by the Bangkok governor ordering the temporary closure of various places (No. 2) dated 21 March 2020, the Bangkok Convention Center, for this matter, is closed in compliance with the mentioned announcement.

In order that PTTEP's operation is in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act, the Board of Directors at the meeting No. 6/2563/478 on 24 March 2020, has considered the necessary to hold the Meeting according to laws and resolved to change the venue of the 2020 AGM. PTTEP hereby informs the change of the venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to The Synergy Hall, 6th Floor, Building C, The Energy Complex, 555/3 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900. The date, time, agendas of the meeting together with the notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Addition of content to Agenda Item 5 - To approve the amendment of Articles of Association which previously distributed to Shareholders remain the same.

PTTEP is concerned over the high impact of current situation of the spread of COVID-19 to all sectors and people. PTTEP, therefore, has strictly set out measures according to Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health for the safety of shareholder's health. PTTEP has put every effort and set out the following measure to facilitate the shareholder as follows:

Request for Shareholders' cooperation to giving a proxy to PTTEP's Independent Directorto attend the meeting on behalf of Shareholders. To facilitate the shareholders who will not attend the meeting, there will be live broadcast of the AGM via website: https://www.pttep.com. The shareholders whose names are recorded in the shareholders' register as of 14 February 2020 (Record Date) can log in with the 10-digit shareholder ID stated in Notification of Meeting which has been distributed to Shareholders or the ID Card number. Shareholders are welcome to submit relevant questions prior to the meeting. Shareholders are requested to include their name, telephone number, email address (if any) in the following channel: E-mail: CorporateSecretary@pttep.com. PTTEP will provide answers to the questions in the Company's website. In the case that any shareholder still wants to attend in person, PTTEP would like to request attendees for cooperation to follow PTTEP's measures as follows: PTTEP shall conduct health screening, in compliance with the guidelines of Department of Disease Control, at the meeting entrance. For those being identified as having risk or respiratory symptom, PTTEP reserves the right to deny entry into the meeting. Each attendee will be required to stand at any line for health screening, documents check and registration, with one meter space from each other. The registration counters will be opened early for shareholders' registration from 9.30 hours onwards, changed from 10.30 hours. PTTEP reserves the right to deny attendees' entry into the meeting for those who recently visited or returned from any disease infected zones as notified by the Ministry of Public Health in less than fourteen (14) days, including those who have had close contact with those visited or returned from any disease infected zones in less than fourteen (14) days, or having fever or showing any sign of COVID-19 infection or respiratory symptoms. PTTEP will arrange the seat with appropriate social distancing at the minimum of 2 meters from each other. This will significantly reduce the number of seats available in the meeting room. When the seats are fully occupied based on first come first served basis, Live Broadcast can be viewed at any location or the nearby provided area. The venue will be sanitized and cleaned with Ozone Sterilization and Alcohol prior to the meeting. PTTEP kindly requests everyone to prepare and wear a facemask at all times. On the meeting day, PTTEP kindly request shareholders, who wish to ask questions, to write down and submit the question at the registration counter or in the meeting room instead of speaking through microphone. The staff will provide paper note and pen. The meeting will be sufficiently held within 2 hours. For the questions that are not addressed during the meeting, PTTEP will post the answers in the website soonest. Neither lunchbox nor coffee or tea will be served at the meeting in order to minimize risk of the infection of disease. Attendees shall be required to truthfully fill in the form for health screening for being infected or possibly infected of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Please note that concealment of health information or traveling record is considered a violation of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558.

Printed copies of 2019 Annual Report, Financial Report and Sustainable Report will not be provided at the meeting in order to minimize personal direct contact in which may risk the infection of the disease, and to reduce environmental impacts.

If there are many attendees or they arrive at the same time, there may be delay in screening and registration for the meeting. PTTEP hereby apologizes for any such inconvenience that may arise.

Sincerely yours,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

President and Chief Executive Officer