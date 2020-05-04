Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT Exploration and Production    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP announces new oil discovery offshore Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 03:34am EDT

Bangkok, May 4, 2020 - PTTEP and its joint venture partners made two successful deep-water oil discoveries in Block 29, offshore Mexico, with good quality reservoirs. Commercial potential of the new discovery will be assessed in the next phase.

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) disclosed that PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. de R.L. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP, together with its consortium announced successful discoveries with two exploration wells in Block 29 located in the Salina Basin, offshore Mexico. The first exploration well, 'Polok-1', was drilled to a depth of 2,620 meters and encountered approximately 200 meters of net oil pay, followed by the second exploration well, 'Chinwol-1', which was drilled to a depth of 1,850 meters and encountered net oil pay approximately 150 meters. Both exploration wells show promising high potential. Together with its joint venture partners, PTTEP will be working on obtaining approval from the Mexican regulators and preparing appraisal as well as further development plans.

The Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells are located in water depths of 583 meters and 464 meters, respectively. The two wells are around 88 kilometers from the Mexican coastline of Tabasco. The joint venture partners of this project are comprised of PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. de R.L. de C.V. with 16.67% interest, Repsol Exploración México, S.A. de C.V. (Operator) with 30% interest, PC Carigali Mexico Operations, S.A. de C.V. which is the Mexican subsidiary of PETRONAS with 28.33% interest, and Wintershall Dea with 25% interest.

PTTEP invested in the Mexico since 2018, following the company's strategic move to expand its investment in petroleum prolific areas. PTTEP currently holds two exploration blocks in Offshore Mexico; Block 29 and Block 12 where it has also carried out exploration activities.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Nalin Viboonchart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4834
Tanyanun Tanasinteerachart Tel. +66 (0) 2537 1614
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.com
Website: http://www.pttep.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
03:34aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP announces new oil discovery offshor..
PU
04/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
04/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Appointment of Sub-Committee Members
PU
04/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : & Production 1Q Net Profit Fell 30%
DJ
04/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP records net income of USD 275 milli..
PU
04/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Unreviewed Financial Statements, Manageme..
PU
04/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Down on bleak economic outlook; Philippines plunges 4%
RE
04/08Most fall as cornavirus death toll climbs, investors book profits
RE
04/07Most markets track Wall Street, Asian stocks higher as virus deaths slow
RE
04/03Southeast Asia Stocks - Thailand posts best week since 2015 on oil surge; Sin..
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 164 B
EBIT 2020 40 523 M
Net income 2020 23 137 M
Debt 2020 14 292 M
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 335 B
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 85,54  THB
Last Close Price 84,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION3.68%10 327
CNOOC LIMITED-0.11%50 623
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.81%41 975
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-46.79%25 942
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.50%18 306
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-63.02%13 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group