PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP honored with NACC Integrity Awards for third time

Bangkok, March 24, 2020 - PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is honored with the NACC Integrity Awards from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for the third time and the second consecutive year.

Organized by the NACC, the 9th NACC Integrity Awards assessed a number of organizations including government agencies, state enterprises, private sector companies, and other legal entities nationwide. PTTEP is among the seven leading organizations, including PTT Public Company Limited, to receive the award this year. The award reflects PTTEP's constant commitment to stand out as a role model in running the business with efficiency, transparency, high ethical operations, and social responsibility according to corporate governance principles.

The honorable NACC Integrity Awards signify high ethics and unshakeable integrity with regard to operations. The awards recognize organizations for their ethical practices, transparency, anti-corruption as well as their support for human rights and corporate social responsibility.

