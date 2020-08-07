Log in
PTT Global Chemical Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 24%

08/07/2020 | 02:54am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

PTT Global Chemical PCL said its net profit for the second quarter fell 24% from a year earlier due to lower demand for petroleum products caused by pandemic restrictions.

The Bangkok-based oil refiner had a net profit of 1.67 billion baht ($53.7 million) for the quarter ended June 30, while revenue was down 35% to THB69.27 billion, PTT Global said Friday.

However, the results were better than the first quarter when the company posted a loss. It booked an THB8.91 billion loss on the net realizable value of its inventory due to a fall in global crude-oil prices.

Prices have since recovered and are now trading at more than $40 a barrel.

"For Petroleum products, the company anticipates that products price and products spread will be under pressure from the uncertainty as mentioned previously, which will impact the global fuel consumption, especially jet fuel consumption and gasoline consumption," PTT Global said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 44.94 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
PTT -0.64% 38.75 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL 4.59% 51.25 End-of-day quote.-10.09%
WTI -0.61% 41.785 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
Financials
Sales 2020 349 B 11 209 M 11 209 M
Net income 2020 6 161 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2020 91 759 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 230 B 7 383 M 7 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
Duration : Period :
PTT Global Chemical Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,50 THB
Last Close Price 51,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kongkrapan Intarajang Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Vasin Teeravechyan Independent Director
Amnuay Preemonwong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL-10.09%7 383
AIR LIQUIDE10.46%79 631
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.50%70 394
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.09%31 006
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-30.74%21 977
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.23.69%20 204
