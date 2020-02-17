PTT Global Chemical Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2019 0 02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 1 Executive Summary For 2019 performance, PTT Global Chemicals Public Company Limited ("the Company") had total sales revenue at Baht 409,688 million, declined by 21% from the previous year, and had Net profit at Baht 11,682 million, declined by 71% from the previous year, which mainly due to the decrease in average product prices and lower sales volume. Average products prices decreased as a result of concerns on global economic impacted by US-China trade tension throughout the year, total sales volume decreased due to planned maintenance of major businesses including Aromatics unit in Q2/2019, and Refinery unit in Q4/2019, whilst Thai Baht continue its appreciation. These resulted to the declining in performance of major businesses. Furthermore, in 2019, the company had Share of Profit from Investments in JV and associates at Baht 4,570 million, when combining with Stock Loss Net Reversal of NRV at Baht 114 million, Commodity Hedging gain at Baht 1,248 million, FX gain at Baht 2,007 million, and realized expenses on new regulation about employee benefit under Labor Protection Act at Baht 784 million (Net Deferred income tax), The Company recorded Net profit at Baht 11,682 million (Baht 2.59/share), decreased by 71% from 2018. In Q4/2019, the Company had sales revenue of Baht 85,003 million, declined by 19% from Q3/2019 and by 34% from Q4/2018, mainly due to lower sales volume as a result of planned maintenance shutdown of Refinery unit for 52 days, soften products price and products spread led by global economic slowdown, and the Thai Baht's appreciation. In Q4/2019, the Company recorded Share of Profit from Investments in JV and associates at Baht 928 million, Stock Gain Net Reversal of NRV in this period at Baht 235 million, Commodity Hedging gain at Baht 892 million and FX gain at Baht 440 million. These resulted to the Company's Net profit for Q4/2019 at Baht 374 million (Baht 0.08/share), decreased from Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 by 86% and 91% respectively. Table 1: Performance Summary (Unit: Million Baht) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Sales Revenue 128,874 105,154 85,003 -34% -19% 515,449 409,688 -21% EBITDA 5,747 7,069 4,344 -24% -39% 58,263 27,802 -52% EBITDA Margin (%) 4% 7% 5% 15% -24% 11% 7% -40% Share of profit of investments in 1,426 1,173 928 -35% -21% 6,932 4,570 -34% JV and Associates Net Profit 4,060 2,663 374 -91% -86% 40,069 11,682 -71% EPS (Baht/Share) 0.90 0.59 0.08 -91% -86% 8.89 2.59 -71% Adjusted EBITDA* 12,271 7,441 4,109 -67% -45% 61,322 28,900 -53% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 10% 7% 5% -5% -2% 12% 7% -5% Note: * Adjusted EBITDA refers EBITDA excluding Stock gain/(loss), NRV and Extra item In Q4/2019, Refinery's Market GRM was at 4.66 USD per barrel, slightly increased from the previous quarter, due to the significant improvement in Low Sulfur Fuel oil over Dubai crude oil spread which the Company benefits from switching High Sulfur Fuel oil to Low Sulfur Fuel oil to serve the demand in the market. However, Refinery products sales volume decreased due to the planned maintenance shutdown which resulted in decreasing Refinery operating profit. For Aromatics business, operating profit of Aromatics business dropped from both Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 mainly due to lower Paraxylene (FECP) over Condensate spread which impacted by new supply in the market whilst the demand was constant. For Olefins and Derivatives business, the performance was dropped, in line with Aromatics business, particularly from a decreased in average Polyethylene (PE) price as a result of factors mentioned above. Whilst Share of Profit from Investments in JV and associates slightly decreased. These contributed towards Q4/2019 Net profit of Baht 374 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 2 Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA Margin % Adj. EBITDA Margin Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 2018 2019 Business Unit: Refinery and Shared Facilities 4 3 2 5 2 Aromatics 9 4 -1 7 3 Olefins and Derivatives 17 15* 10* 26 15* Green 8 2 11 6 5 Performance Materials and 14 8 4 15 10 Chemicals Average 10 7 5 12 7 Note: *If included PTA, PET %Adj. EBITDA in Q3/19, Q4/19, and 2019 are 14%, 9%, and 14% respectively In 2019, Refinery's Market GRM declined from the previous year mainly due to the decrease of overall Refined products over Dubai crude oil spread which impacted by an uncertainty of global economic. The planned maintenance shutdown of Refinery plant led to lowering utilization rate from 102% to 87% in 2019 and this led to the declining in operating profit comparing with the previous year. Aromatics business performance was declined due to the decreasing of products over feedstock spread for both Paraxylene and Benzene, whilst Aromatics business BTX utilization rate decreased from 93% in 2018 to 88% in 2019 caused by planned maintenance shutdown to improve the production efficiency in Aromatics plant I in May and June 2019 for 49 days. Olefins and Derivatives business had an increasing in sales generated from the full year commercial operation of LLDPE II plant, whilst EO-based business sales volume also increased although the planned maintenance shutdown took place in 2019. However, Olefins and Derivatives performance declined since overall products prices declined. These contributed toward the Company's 2019 net profit of Baht 11,682 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 3 Performance Analysis by Business Unit Refinery & Shared Facilities Business Unit Table 3: Crude Price & Petroleum Product Spreads (Unit: USD per bbl) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Dubai Crude Oil 67.42 61.16 62.08 -8% 2% 69.42 63.53 -8% Gasoline-Dubai 4.70 11.66 12.95 175% 11% 10.53 8.96 -15% Jet-Dubai 15.64 15.75 13.91 -11% -12% 15.37 13.71 -11% Diesel-Dubai 14.78 15.35 14.29 -3% -7% 14.63 13.70 -6% Fuel Oil-Dubai 1.32 0.90 -18.72 <-200% <-200% -2.67 -4.91 -84% Dubai crude oil market in Q4/2019 moved upward from Q3/2019, but was lower than Q4/2018. Dubai crude oil price was under pressure from prolonged US-China trade tension which led to global economic slowdown and lowered demand for crude oil. International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated the oil demand growth in 2019 at 1.0 Mbbl per day, decreased from 1.3 Mbbl per day in 2018. Furthermore, crude oil output in the US has increased to the highest record at 12.9 Mbbl per day. However, the unrest in the Middle East region, the US sanction, and the agreement of OPEC and its allies to lower their collective crude oil production by an additional 0.5 Mbbl per day, totally lower their collective crude oil production by 1.7 Mbbl per day, resulted in the average Dubai crude oil price in this quarter at 62.08 USD per barrel and ending price at 67.26 USD per barrel at the end of 2019 As for Petroleum products spread over crude oil price, the average Diesel over Dubai crude oil spread slightly declined to 14.29 USD per barrel, although demand increase was expected as a result of the change to Low Sulfur Fuel oil (LSFO), impacted by prolonged US-China trade tension, an increasing export from South Korea, and the resume of operation after planned maintenance shutdown in Q3/2019 of major regional refineries. For High Sulfur Fuel oil market, the average High Sulfur Fuel oil over Dubai crude oil spread declined to -18.72 USD per barrel due to lower demand as a result of the preparation for the International Marine Organization (IMO) implementation at the beginning of 2020. The crude oil market situation in 2019 was highly fluctuated. In the beginning of 2019, the market was supported by an agreement of OPEC and its allies in December 2018 to balance the market by lowering their supply to 1.2 Mbbl per day for 6 months until June 2019, the US sanction on Iran and Venezuela which reduced crude oil export from those countries. The US announced ending of sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports for 8 countries (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy, Greece) since May 2, 2019 which raised the tension in the Middle East region. These factors supported crude oil market in short term and resulted in crude oil price average at 63.53 USD per barrel, 8% lower than 2018. For 2019, the Petroleum products price and product spread over crude oil price had been fluctuated as well as crude oil price. The average Diesel over Dubai crude oil spread was 13.70 USD per barrel, decreased by 0.93 USD per barrel from previous year, due to the impact of US-China trade tension and economic slowdown which led to declining in production activity. However, the preparation for the IMO implementation in January 2020 helped to support Diesel demand in the second half of 2019. The average High Sulfur Fuel oil over Dubai crude oil spread was -4.91 USD per barrel, declined by 2.24 USD per barrel, which was under pressure from IMO implementation which most refineries tried to sell their High Sulfur Fuel oil as much as possible before the implementation begins and the demand converts to Low Sulfur Fuel oil which led to increasing supply in High Sulfur Fuel oil. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 4 Table 4: Gross Refinery Margin (Unit: USD per bbl) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2020 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Market GRM 5.52 4.40 4.66 -15% 6% 6.08 3.86 -37% CDU GRM 5.82 4.34 3.96 -32% -9% 6.46 3.61 -44% CRS GRM 4.09 4.68 7.29 78% 56% 4.39 5.00 14% Hedging Gain/(Loss) 0.31 -0.21 1.60 >200% >200% 0.11 0.26 144% Stock Gain/(Loss) Net NRV -8.43 -0.60 1.15 114% >200% -1.08 0.34 132% Accounting GRM -2.61 3.60 7.42 >200% 106% 5.11 4.46 -13% Adjusted EBITDA* (MB) 2,350 1,270 635 -73% -50% 10,259 3,843 -63% Adjusted EBITDA (%) 4% 3% 2% -2% -1% 5% 2% -3% Utilization Rate 102% 101% 51% -51% -50% 102% 87% -15% Note: *Adjusted EBITDA refers EBITDA excluding Stock gain/(loss), NRV and Extra item In Q4/2019, overall Petroleum products spread over crude oil price declined from Q4/2018 and Q3/2019, but Market GRM climbed up to 4.66 USD per bbl comparing with the previous quarter due to increase in Low Sulfur Fuel oil over Dubai crude oil spread in Q4/2019 which the company has prepared for production process adjustment in order to produce and sell LSFO in Q4/2019, which the Company was able to benefit from the increase spread of LSFO. For the performance of Refinery business in Q4/2019, the Company had planned maintenance shutdown of Refinery unit for 52 days which reflected to the utilization rate at 51%, lower than both Q3/2019 and Q4/2018. However, since Dubai crude oil price had constantly increased, the company had realized Stock Gain at 1.15 USD per bbl and recorded a net gain from Commodity Hedging of 1.60 USD per bbl resulting in Accounting GRM of Refinery business at 7.42 USD per bbl, increased from 3.60 USD per bbl and -2.61 in Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 respectively. As a result of the planned maintenance shutdown, the Adjusted EBITDA of Refinery business recorded at Baht 635 million, declined from Baht 1,270 million in Q3/2019 and from Baht 2,350 million in Q4/2018. For 2019, Market GRM at 3.86 USD per bbl. As for 2019, CDU utilization rate was 87%, decreased by 15% from 2018 due to the planned maintenance shutdown in Q4/2019. The Company realized Stock loss net Reversal of NRV at 0.34 USD per bbl due to decline in crude oil price in Q3/2019. The Company recorded net gain from Commodity Hedging of 0.26 USD per bbl. These resulted in Refinery business Accounting GRM of 4.46 USD per bbl, declined from 2018. The Adjusted EBITDA of Refinery business in 2019 was Baht 3,843 million, 63% decreased from 2018. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was at 2%. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 5 Aromatics Business Unit Table 5: Aromatics Product Prices and Spreads over Condensate (Unit: USD per ton) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Condensate 579 524 546 -6% 4% 606 544 -10% Paraxylene (TW) 1,141 813 801 -30% -1% 1,067 901 -16% Paraxylene (TW)-Condensate 562 290 255 -55% -12% 461 357 -23% Paraxylene (FECP) 1,148 810 801 -30% -1% 1,057 895 -15% Paraxylene (FECP)-Condensate 569 286 255 -55% -11% 451 351 -22% Benzene (Spot Korea) 694 679 671 -3% -1% 821 641 -22% Benzene-Condensate 115 155 125 9% -20% 215 97 -55% Naphtha-Condensate -11 -30 -6 44% 80% 8 -21 <-200% Paraxylene In Q4/2019, Paraxylene (FECP) over Condensate spread declined by 12% from Q3/2019 and 55% from Q4/2018 to the average at 255 USD per ton. Paraxylene price remains under pressure from expected new capacities which continuously enter into the market since the second half of 2019 especially from Chinese producers, while feedstock, Condensate, price increased following crude oil price in this quarter. However, Paraxylene market has been supported by the slowdown or shutdown of production by high cost producers, while a favorable demand from downstream business such as Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Polyester's high utilization rate help to maintain the demand for Paraxylene. In 2019, Paraxylene (FECP) over Condensate spread declined by 22% from 2018 to the average at 351 USD per ton. Paraxylene price was under pressure from increasing of global supply by 6.4 million ton to 57.7 million ton which mainly come from China according to its self-sufficient economy policy that led to decrease import volume Benzene In Q4/2019, Benzene over Condensate spread decreased by 20% from Q3/2019 but increased by 9% from Q4/2018 to the average at 125 USD per ton. Benzene market was softened due to downstream product Styrene Monomer remains under pressure from prolonged US-China trade tension which directly impacted to the slow demand in packaging sector and appliance sector. While feedstock, Condensate, price increased follow crude oil price in this quarter. In 2019, Benzene over Condensate spread decreased by 55% to the average at 97 USD per ton. In the first half of 2019, Benzene market was under pressure from high inventory level in China and declining demand from downstream Styrene Monomer and Phenol due to planned maintenance shutdown of several plants in the region which mainly impacted to lower product spread and some producers decided to cut run or cease their operations. However, in the second half of 2019, Benzene demand picked up since Styrene Monomer producers completed their maintenances and also arbitrage window for exporters in Asia to North America helped to balance Benzene market in the region. Consequently, Benzene over Condensate spread improved in the second half of 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 6 Table 6: Aromatics market P2F (Unit: USD per ton) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % + /(-) % + /(-) % +/(-) Market P2F 238 136 91 -62% -34% 197 130 -34% Hedging Gain/(Loss) -19.9 15.5 24.3 >200% 57% -6.5 10.5 >200% Stock Gain/(Loss) net NRV -97.6 -0.9 1.8 102% >200% -9.7 -8.0 17% Accounting P2F 121 151 117 -3% -23% 181 132 -27% Adjusted EBITDA (MB) 2,220 650 -106 -105% -116% 6,492 1,721 -73% Adjusted EBITDA (%) 9% 4% -1% -10% -5% 7% 3% -4% Utilization Rate (%) 93% 100% 87% -5% -12% 93% 88% -5% BTX utilization rate in Q4/2019 was 87%, decreased from both Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 due to lower spread which resulted in lower Market P2F per ton BTX to 91 USD per ton, decreased from Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 by 34% and 62% respectively, with Adjusted EBITDA of Baht -106 million. In addition, in this period, the company had Stock gain net NRV at 1.8 USD per ton and realized hedging gain at 24.3 USD per ton, resulted in Accounting P2F of 117 USD per ton. In 2019, BTX utilization rate was at 88% declined from 93% in previous year due to planned maintenance shutdown of Aromatics plant I in May and June 2019 for 49 days in order to change the catalyst and improve production efficiency. In addition, Aromatics products spread significantly declined in both Paraxylene and Benzene. Paraxylene over Condensate spread dropped by 22% whilst Benzene over Condensate spread dropped by 55% which impacted to lower Market P2F per ton BTX to 130 USD per ton. Furthermore, the Company had Stock Loss net NRV at -8.0 USD per ton and realized hedging gain at 10.5 USD per ton, resulted in the Accounting P2F of 132 USD per ton. In 2019, the Company had Adjusted EBITDA of Baht 1,721 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin at 3%. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 7 Olefins and Derivatives Business Unit Table 7: Prices and Spreads of Olefins and Derivatives (Unit: USD per ton) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Naphtha (MOPJ) 568 494 540 -5% 9% 614 523 -15% Ethylene (SEA) 883 801 740 -16% -8% 1,141 823 -28% Propylene (SEA) 936 862 856 -9% -1% 988 838 -15% HDPE 1,207 951 841 -30% -12% 1,330 991 -25% HDPE-Naphtha 639 457 301 -53% -34% 716 468 -35% LLDPE 1,098 916 838 -24% -9% 1,181 952 -19% LLDPE- Naphtha 530 422 298 -44% -29% 567 429 -24% LDPE 1,102 1,008 956 -13% -5% 1,207 1,019 -16% LDPE- Naphtha 534 514 416 -22% -19% 593 496 -16% PP 1,215 1,085 1,049 -14% -3% 1,269 1,101 -13% PP-Naphtha 647 591 509 -21% -14% 655 578 -12% MEG (ACP) 1,045 695 713 -32% 3% 1,108 754 -32% MEG-0.65 Ethylene 471 174 232 367 219 -51% 33% -40% For Polyethylene in Q4/2019, average HDPE price was at 841 USD per ton, decreased by 12% from Q3/2019 and 30% from Q4/2018, as a result of concern on prolonged US-China trade tension which led to the uncertainty to products demand in the market that might slowdown in the future, and also affect from new supply in the market. For MEG (ACP), the price in Q4/2019 slightly increased from the previous quarter due to some high cost producers especially in China have begun to reduce operating rate while downstream demand such as textile industry and packaging industry remains healthy. However, MEG (ACP) price declined by 32% from Q4/2018 due to decreasing demand from downstream industry as market was cautious to maintain inventory at low level since US-China trade tension has been prolonged. As for the situation in 2019, Polyethylene market continued its fluctuation from 2018 which US- China trade tension affected to the declining in Polyethylene price due to market buyers reacted to market condition by slowing down their purchasing, and the anticipation of the affect from new supply in the market. The average price of HDPE, LLDPE, and LDPE in 2019 decreased to 991 USD per ton, 952 USD per ton, and 1,019 USD per ton respectively. MEG (ACP) was also pressured by similar factors as the Polyethylene market which led to lower product price by 32%. Table 8: Adjusted EBITDA of Olefins and Derivatives (Unit: Million Baht) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % + /(-) % + /(-) % +/(-) Adjusted EBITDA 5,522 4,429 2,539 -54% -43% 35,353 17,800 -50% Adjusted EBITDA (%) 17% 15%* 10%* -7% -5% 26% 15%* -11% Utilization Rate Olefins (%) 101% 104% 99% -2% -5% 101% 102% 1% Utilization Rate Polymer (%) 94% 107% 100% 6% -7% 100% 102% 2% Note: *If included PTA, PET %Adj. EBITDA in Q3/19, Q4/19, and 2019 are 14%, 9%, and 14% respectively In Q4/2019, Olefins plants had average utilization rate of 99%, slightly declined from 104% in Q3/2019 and 101% in Q4/2018. Polyethylene utilization rate in Q4/2019 was at 100%, decreased from 107% in Q3/2019 but increased from 94% in Q4/2018 which the planned maintenance shutdown of LDPE plant for 15 days took place. MEG utilization rate was at 104%, declined from 108% in Q3/2019 but ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 8 increased from Q4/2018. HDPE price declined in line with the high fluctuation in Crude oil price and the impact of a prolonged of US-China trade tension which has not been finalized which led to concern on future demand. This contributed to Olefins and Derivatives business Adjusted EBITDA of Baht 2,539 million, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%. For the situation in 2019, Olefins business utilization rate improved as well as Polymers utilization rate, compared to the previous year, mainly due to less planned maintenance shutdown than in 2018. Olefins businesses utilization rate was at 102% and Polymers utilization rate was at 102% including the full year production of LLDPE II Plant which led to increasing polymers sales volume. In term of the price situation, overall products prices were under pressure from lower price from the previous year which affected by global economic slowdown, uncertainty of US-China trade tension, and the new supply in the market. These resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of Baht 17,800 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%. In term of feedstock volume in 2019, the portion of feedstock used of Gas and Naphtha were 88% and 12% respectively, equal to the previous year. Table 9: Adjusted EBITDA by Business Unit Adjusted EBITDA (MB) Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ 2018 2019 YoY % +/(-) % +/(-) % +/(-) Business Unit : Refinery and Shared Facilities 2,350 1,270 635 -73% -50% 10,259 3,843 -63% Aromatics 2,220 650 (106) -105% -116% 6,492 1,721 -73% Olefins and Derivatives 5,522 4,429 2,539 -54% -43% 35,353 17,800 -50% Green 272 49 396 46% >200% 860 632 -27% Performance Materials and Chemicals 1,551 642 363 -77% -44% 7,010 3,554 -49% Services and Others 356 400 282 -21% -29% 1,347 1,351 0% *Adjusted EBITDA (MB) 12,271 7,441 4,109 -67% -45% 61,322 28,900 -53% Note: *Adjusted EBITDA refers EBITDA excluding Stock gain/(loss), NRV and Extra item ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 9 Operating Performance Unit: MB Q4/2018 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 YoY QoQ % + /(-) % + /(-) Sales Revenue 128,874 105,154 85,003 -34% -19% Feedstock cost (102,054) (83,705) (67,303) -34% -20% Product to Feed Margin 26,820 21,449 17,700 -34% -17% 1 Variable Cost (7,012) (7,544) (6,878) -2% -9% 2 Fixed OH (4,390) (4,153) (4,701) 7% 13% 3 Stock Gain/(Loss) and NRV (6,524) (372) 235 104% 163% 4 Gain/(Loss) on Hedging Commodity (225) 213 892 >200% >200% 5 Other Revenue 1,236 1,008 1,424 15% 41% 6 SG&A Expenses (4,158) (3,532) (4,328) 4% 23% EBITDA 5,747 7,069 4,344 -24% -39% 7 Depreciation & Amortization (5,048) (4,978) (4,858) -4% -2% 8 Loss from GGC's inventory** 0 0 217 N/A N/A 9 Gain on bargain purchase 1,355 0 31 -98% N/A EBIT 2,054 2,091 (266) -113% -113% 10 Net financial expense (483) (531) (605) 25% 14% 11 FX Gain/(Loss) 252 436 440 75% 1% 12 Share of gain/(loss) from investment 1,426 1,173 928 -35% -21% 13 Corporate Income Tax 1,061 (306) (1) -100% -100% 14 Net Profit after Tax 4,310 2,863 496 -88% -83% Profit/(loss) attributable to: 15 Non-controlling interests 250 200 122 -51% -39% 16 Owners of the Company 4,060 2,663 374 -91% -86% 17 Adjusted EBITDA* 12,271 7,441 4,109 -67% -45% Note: *Adjusted EBITDA refers EBITDA excluding Stock gain/(loss), NRV and Extra item ** Effect from Inventory Loss per shareholding of 72.29% is 1,388 million baht 2018 2019 YoY % + /(-) 515,449 409,688 -21% (400,501) (325,677) -19% 114,948 84,011 -27% (27,920) (29,224) 5% (16,478) (17,479) 6% (3,059) (114) 96% (272) 1,248 >200% 4,686 4,431 -5% (13,642) (15,071) 10% 58,263 27,802 -52% (19,278) (19,513) 1% (2,004) 232 -112% 1,355 31 -98% 38,336 8,552 -78% (2,418) (2,131) -12% 407 2,007 >200% 6,932 4,570 -34% (2,986) (649) -78% 40,271 12,349 -69% 202 667 >200% 40,069 11,682 -71% 61,322 28,900 -53% The Company, in Q4/2019, had lower sales revenue than in Q3/2019 and in Q4/2018 by 19% and 34% respectively which mainly due to the planned maintenance shutdown of Refinery unit and the declining in overall products prices led by concern on global economic. Variable cost in Q4/2019 declined from both Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 due to the decrease in production volume led by planned maintenance shutdown of Refinery unit. Whilst Fixed overhead and SG&A expenses increased from the previous quarter mainly from the maintenance expenses and increased from Q4/2018 due to higher employee expenses from the acquisition of PTA and PET business. In addition, Share of profit from investment (attributable to Owners of the Company) declined from both Q3/2019 and Q4/2018 due to softening performance in petrochemical business. For 2019 performance, sales revenue declined by 21% from the previous year led by the declining in overall products prices and lower sales volume as a result of planned maintenance shutdown of EO-Based business, Phenol unit, Aromatics unit, and Refinery unit. Variable cost increased by 5% since the company realized additional expenses from PTA and PET business, which if this item was excluded, Variable cost would decline. Fixed overhead and SG&A expenses increased resulted by the acquisition of PTA and PET business, the planned maintenance shutdown expenses, and the realized ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 10 on new regulation about employee benefit under Labor Protection Act of Baht 784 million (Net Deferred income tax), which if these items were excluded, Fixed overhead and SG&A expenses would decrease. Furthermore, Share of profit from investment (attributable to Owners of the Company) declined by 34% due to softening performance of Petrochemical business. Financial expenses decreased from the repayments of both Loan from financial institutions and Debentures in 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 11 Statement of Financial Position Unit: Billion Baht Cash & Cash Equivalents/ 54 Other Liability Current Investments 26 52 69 79 Other Current Assets 91 Interest Bearing Debt 107 97 PPE 265 250 Shareholder's Equity 294 303 Non-Current Assets 83 75 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 453 Billion Baht 469 Billion Baht As of December 31, 2019, the company had Total asset of Baht 452,514 million, decreased by Baht 16,741 million from December 31, 2018. Total Current asset declined by Baht 39,816 million mainly due to decreasing of Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term investment by Baht 28,002 million, decreasing of Account receivables of Baht 7,834 million, decreasing of inventory by Baht 3,113 million, and decreasing of Other current assets by Baht 867 million. However, the company had higher Non- current asset by Baht 23,075 million which derived from increasing in Property, plant and equipment led by purchasing and construction of property within the period net amount of Baht 28,470 million, whilst other non-current assets increased by Baht 8,842 million as a result of increasing of Investment in Associate company, GPSC. For this period, the Company had total Shareholders' Equity of Baht 293,595 million, decreased by Baht 9,887 million from December 31, 2018 due to dividend payment during the year and the company recognized the difference arising from the change in the ownership interest in investment according to GPSC Tender offer which made payment for shares of GLOW. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Current Investments decreased by Baht 28,002 million from the end of last year. The company had cash flow from operation of Baht 30,175 million while cash flow used in investment activities of Baht 41,780 million which mainly invested in the purchasing of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets on the projects such as Olefins Reconfiguration Project, Propylene Oxide by GC Oxirane Co., Ltd. and Polyols & PU System by GC Polyols Co., Ltd. and Cash payment invested in equity injection in GPSC of Baht 16,891 million. However, there was cash received from the sale of available-for-sale securities of Baht 10,369 million, the sale of short-term investments of Baht 4,246 million, from selling of private fund and in-house investment, and dividend income of Baht 2,248 million. The Company's cash flow used in financing activities of Baht 6,461 million mainly used for dividend payment of Baht 16,336 million, net Loan repayment of Baht 3,901 million, interest payment to financial institutions and hire-purchase contracts of Baht 3,094 million, and cash payment for treasury stock of Baht 1,188 million. However, the company had cash received from issuing corporate bond net corporate bond redemption of 18,058 million, therefore, as of December 31, 2019 the company had total Cash and Cash Equivalents of Baht 18,840 million, including short term investment of Baht 6,720 million and long-term investment in private fund and in-house of Baht 2,337 million, the company had totaling cash and cash equivalent and investment of Baht 27,897 million, decreased by Baht 32,468 million from the end of last year. Additionally, the Company had net interest-bearing debt to equity at 0.28 times and Net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA at 2.93 times.

EBITDA divided by Sales Revenue

Profits attributable to Owners of the Company to Sales Revenue

Earnings before Interest and Tax divided by Average Total Assets

Profits attributable to Owners of the Company divided by Average Equity attributable to Owners of the Company

Interest Bearing Debt divided by Shareholder's Equity

Interest Bearing Debt net Cash and Cash Equivalent and

Current Investments divided by Shareholder's Equity

Current Investments divided by Shareholder's Equity Interest Bearing Debt net Cash and Cash Equivalent and Current Investments divided by EBITDA ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 13 Project Progress in 2019 In 2019, the Company had an ongoing investments and under study as followed: Olefins Reconfiguration Project The Company had approved an investment for the new Olefins plant (Olefins Reconfiguration Project) with the use of Naphtha and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as major feedstocks. The plant will consists of Ethylene capacity of 500,000 ton per year and Propylene capacity of 250,000 ton per year. This project will increase the Company's total Ethylene capacity from 2,988,000 to 3,738,000 ton per year. The plant is expected to start commercial operation within year 2020. The total investment is USD 985 million or approximately Baht 36,000 million. The project has been on progressed for 85% (as of December 2019). Propylene Oxide (PO) and Polyols & PU System Project The purpose of PO/Polyols Project is to expand toward downstream business of Polyurethane; a high value product. The Company has set up a wholly-owned, GC Oxirane Company Limited, to produce PO with the capacity of 200,000 ton per year and is expected to start commercial operation in 2020. The Company had also set up a joint venture, GC Polyols Company Limited, with shareholdings of PTTGC 82.1%, with Polyols capacity of 130,000 ton per year and PU System products with the capacity of 20,000 ton per year. PO and Polyols Projects have been on progressed for 85% and 85% respectively (as of December 2019). Establishment of Joint Venture Company "ENVICCO Limited" to manufacture high- quality recycled plastics The Company and ALPLA, a world-class manufacturer of high-quality recycled plastic resins, have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a Joint venture company to be called ENVICCO Limited at Asia Industrial Estate in Rayong province. The joint venture company was established with the objectives to be Thailand's first manufacturer of high-quality recycled plastic resins, namely rPET and rHDPE, which will be able to create value added to used plastics. The Joint venture company was set up on February 3, 2020. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 14 Market and Business Outlook in 2020 For the global oil outlook in 2020, average Dubai crude oil price is expected to be 58-62 USD/bbl. The International Energy Agency (IEA) had estimated the crude oil demand (as of December 2019) in 2020 at 101.5 Mbbl per day, increased by 1.2 Mbbl per day. However, there is uncertainties from the prolonged US-China trade tension, which will impact the global economic condition, the economic slowdown in European Region in both manufacturing and service sector, the Britain's leaving the European Union (Brexit), the cooperation of OPEC and its allies to lower their crude oil production, and the expected crude oil export from the US which has continuously increased since Q4/2019. These factors can put pressure on the crude oil price. For Petroleum product, the Company anticipates that products price and products spread will be supported from the International Marine Organization (IMO) implementation to control sulfur level in Fuel oil used in marine vessel which began on January 1, 2020. This led to increasing demand for Diesel and Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (LSFO) as a fuel for vessel and results to expected Diesel over Dubai crude oil spread to be 14 - 15 USD per bbl while LSFO over Dubai crude oil spread to be 20 - 21 USD per bbl amid lower demand for High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO). The HSFO over Dubai crude oil spread is expected to be -11 to -10 USD per bbl, whilst Gasoline will be under pressure from high inventory level and increasing production from high utilization rate of Refineries in North America region. The expected Gasoline over Dubai crude oil spread is 10 - 11 USD per bbl. As for the company's Refinery utilization rate, it will be operated around 101%. For Aromatics product, Paraxylene over Naphtha spread, in 2020, is expected to be 250-300 USD/ton which steady from the previous year. Despite the new supply from China, the demand from Fiber and Filaments industries, Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), and PET Bottle Resin are expected to potentially grow supported by new capacities in these downstream products and the cut run from high cost producers. Benzene over Naphtha spread is expected to be 150-175 USD/ton which steady from the previous year since Benzene market will be supported by demand from new capacities of downstream products such as Styrene Monomer and Phenol. In 2020, the Company has a planned maintenance shutdown of Aromatics plant II in Q2/2020 in order to improve production efficiency. The company expects that utilization rate of 2020 will be 90%. The outlook for Olefins and Derivatives product is expected to maintain from the previous year, even new supply is expected to be higher in 2020. However, from the situation in Q4/2019, Polyethylene price was at the lowest point in the last ten years and it is expected that high cost producers will reduce their operating rate. However, an uncertainty from a prolonged US-China trade tension will continue, even some positive signs have been emerged since both parties have reached and already signed Phase 1 agreement in January 2020. The average Polyethylene price in 2020 is expected to be 910-1,030 USD/ton. For MEG market, MEG price is expected to be remained from the previous year. MEG supply is expected to increase from new capacities in the US and China, but MEG will be supported by downstream demand especially Textile industry and Packaging industry which has potential to grow. The company expects that the average MEG (ASP) will be 550-580 USD/ton. In 2020, Olefins plants utilization rate will be around 98% since there are planned maintenance shutdown in Q1/2020 whilst Polymers plants utilization rate will be around 102%. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 15 Appendix Graph 1: Refinery Intake and Sales Volume Graph 2: Aromatics Intake and Sales Volume (BTX) *Other feedstocks are Reformate, Pygas, and Heavy Naphtha Graph 3: Olefins Intake and Olefins and Derivatives Sales Volume ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 16 Planned Maintenance Shutdown Schedule 2020 Plant OLE Cracker Oleflex HDPE LDPE POL LLDPE I LLDPE II PS EOB Glycol EA Phenol I PHN Phenol II BPA REF Refinery ARO1 Aromatics I ARO2 Aromatics II 2020 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 39 OLE2/1 35 OLE2/2 15 HD1/2 15 HDPE2 12 24 20 20 20 HIPS 13 GPPS 31 0 19 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Management Discussion and Analysis FY2019 17 Attachments Original document

