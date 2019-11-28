Log in
PTT Global Chemical PCL

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL

(PTTGC)
  Report  
News 


PTT Global Chemical Public : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes

11/28/2019 | 09:33pm EST

Headline:

Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own

share is for financial management purposes

Security Symbol:

PTTGC

Announcement Details

Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject

Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management

purposes

Report date

29-Nov-2019

Procedure used for share repurchase

Buy on the Exchange

Last date for repurchasing shares

09-Dec-2019

Share repurchase plan

Date of Board resolution

27-May-2019

Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares)

50,000,000

Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up

1.10

shares

1. Results of share repurchase

Date of repurchase

28-Nov-2019

Number of shares repurchased (shares)

1,700,000

Repurchase or highest price (THB per share)

54.75

Lowest price (THB per share)

54.50

Total paid (THB)

92,950,000.00

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased

Cumulative number of shares repurchased until

12,500,000

present date (including from item 1.)(shares)

Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares

0.28

Total value of shares repurchased (THB)

666,186,200.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

Signature _________________

(Ms. Duangkamol Settanung) Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounting

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to

the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Global Chemical pcl published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:32:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 405 B
EBIT 2019 12 610 M
Net income 2019 13 961 M
Debt 2019 64 460 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 246 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 58,76  THB
Last Close Price 54,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kongkrapan Intarajang Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Prasert Bunsumpun Independent Director
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Somchai Kuvijitsuwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL8 183
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 760
AIR LIQUIDE23.54%63 108
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.70%31 524
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP75.92%21 799
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 838
