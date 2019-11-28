PTT Global Chemical Public : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes

Headline: Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes Security Symbol: PTTGC

Announcement Details Form for Reporting share repurchases Subject Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes Report date 29-Nov-2019 Procedure used for share repurchase Buy on the Exchange Last date for repurchasing shares 09-Dec-2019 Share repurchase plan Date of Board resolution 27-May-2019 Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares) 50,000,000 Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up 1.10 shares 1. Results of share repurchase Date of repurchase 28-Nov-2019 Number of shares repurchased (shares) 1,700,000 Repurchase or highest price (THB per share) 54.75 Lowest price (THB per share) 54.50 Total paid (THB) 92,950,000.00 2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased Cumulative number of shares repurchased until 12,500,000 present date (including from item 1.)(shares) Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares 0.28 Total value of shares repurchased (THB) 666,186,200.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

(Ms. Duangkamol Settanung) Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounting

