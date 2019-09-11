Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asset World aims to raise up to $1.6 billion in Thailand's biggest corporate listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:53am EDT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's hospitality and retail arm, Asset World Corporation (AWC), aims to raise up to 48 billion baht ($1.6 billion) next month in the biggest listing of an individual company in Thailand.

AWC, which announced its initial public offering (IPO) plan in June, said on Wednesday it would sell about 7 billion shares, plus potentially a further billion in a so-called overallotment option, at 6 baht per share between Sept. 25 and Oct. 3.

Thailand's largest stock market listing was True's Digital Infrastructure Fund, which raised 58 billion baht in 2013. But AWC would be the biggest listing by a company, rather than a fund, overtaking state-owned energy PTT's 32 billion baht flotation in 2001.

Thirteen cornerstone investors have subscribed for half of AWC's shares, with foreign investors accounting for more than half of subscriptions, including Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC buying $300 million worth of shares.

AWC expects to list on Oct. 10, selling between 22.5% and 25% of its total shares, it said in a statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the joint international coordinators of the offering.

Domestic underwriters include Kasikorn Securities, Bualuang Securities, Phatra Securities, and Siam Commercial Bank.

The proceeds will be used for acquiring assets, developing and renovating existing assets and repaying debt.

"AWC has good assets. Its hotels, commercial and retail locations are among the top spots," One Asset Management CEO Pote Harinasuta, who subscribed to the IPO, told Reuters.

Its properties include the Athenee Hotel, a luxury hotel in Bangkok, and Asiatique, a popular tourist shopping site.

At 6 baht, however, the price was "a little on the high side," Pote said, adding it was a good mid to long term investment.

AWC's hospitality business makes up 61% of revenue, with 21.15% from offices and 17.8% from its retail unit.

Across its 10 hotels, occupancy was 77% in January-June, up from 72% a year earlier.

The firm's commercial office businesses, in Bangkok, had a combined net leasable area (NLA) of 270,594 square meters and an occupancy rate of 84%.

It plans to increase NLA for retail and wholesale operations by 151% from current levels of about 165,628 square metres (sqm) to 415,481 sqm by 2025.

"Momentum is strong in such a low yield environment," said a Bangkok-based fund manager.

"There is a strong domestic market bias for AWC and Charoen's companies," he said, adding this could appeal to retail investors and so make AWC a good short-term investment.

The group's retail and wholesale business, which includes community malls, mostly in Bangkok, and a wholesale trading centre, had an occupancy rate of 72% in the first half of the year, down from 76% in the same period of last year.

The firm's profits fell to 489 million baht last year, from 1.3 billion baht in 2017 and 2.9 billion in 2016.

AWC, managed by Charoen's daughter Wallapa, will pay dividends of at least 40% of profit, according to a filing.

Charoen's two sons oversee alcoholic drinks maker Thai Beverage and another real estate business under Frasers Property Limited.

His other two daughters and their husbands manage the group's financial arm Southeast Insurance and retailer Berli Jucker Pcl.

(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.60% 29.175 Delayed Quote.19.12%
BERLI JUCKER PCL End-of-day quote.
FRASERS PROPERTY LTD 0.57% 1.76 End-of-day quote.6.67%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.15% 43.57 Delayed Quote.9.91%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.14% 0.89 End-of-day quote.45.90%
UBS GROUP 1.06% 11.435 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:53aAsset World aims to raise up to $1.6 billion in Thailand's biggest corporate ..
RE
09/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls on Axiata; most others tick up
RE
09/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as U.S.-China trade talk plans buoy sentiment
RE
09/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on upbeat China services sector survey
RE
08/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise as China comment lifts sentiment
RE
08/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
08/26SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall tracking broader sell-off on trade war fears
RE
08/19PTT PUBLIC : The Acquisition of PT Sentika Mitra Persada and PT Multiara Kapuas,..
PU
08/19SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as China rate reforms boost sentiment
RE
08/19SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain as global stimulus hopes lift risk sentiment
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 254 B
EBIT 2019 210 B
Net income 2019 112 B
Debt 2019 199 B
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 307 B
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,98  THB
Last Close Price 45,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42 460
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.69%304 936
BP PLC3.38%127 916
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.00%100 727
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.37%85 686
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.43%47 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group