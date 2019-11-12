PTT PCL 3Q Net Profit Fell 33%

By Ben Otto



PTT PCL (PTT.TH) posted a 33% on-year fall in third-quarter net profit on steep drops in sales revenue from the international trading and petrochemical and refining businesses.

The Thai state-owned oil-and-gas company said Tuesday it booked net profit of 20.25 billion baht ($667.2 million) in the third quarter, down from THB30.33 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 11% to THB538.44 billion.

PTT said petrochemical prices of both olefins and aromatics fell due to lower demand resulting from the U.S.-China trade spat.

