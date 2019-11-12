Log in
PTT Public Company Limited

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
PTT PCL 3Q Net Profit Fell 33%

11/12/2019

By Ben Otto

PTT PCL (PTT.TH) posted a 33% on-year fall in third-quarter net profit on steep drops in sales revenue from the international trading and petrochemical and refining businesses.

The Thai state-owned oil-and-gas company said Tuesday it booked net profit of 20.25 billion baht ($667.2 million) in the third quarter, down from THB30.33 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 11% to THB538.44 billion.

PTT said petrochemical prices of both olefins and aromatics fell due to lower demand resulting from the U.S.-China trade spat.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 62.36 Delayed Quote.15.20%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.72% 57.01 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 233 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 110 B
Debt 2019 289 B
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 1 300 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,56  THB
Last Close Price 45,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42 879
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.15%302 482
BP PLC2.17%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES28.92%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.07%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.45%52 621
