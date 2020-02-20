PTT Public 4Q Net Profit Fell Due to Weaker Gas, Coal Businesses

By Kosaku Narioka



PTT Public Co.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 11% on year due to weaker earnings from its gas and coal businesses, it said late Thursday.

Net profit for the quarter fell to 17.45 billion baht ($554.8 million) from THB19.50 billion, the Thai energy company said. That missed the estimate of THB18.31 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Operating income fell 36% for its gas business due to lower selling prices and higher natural gas costs, and plunged 99.9% for its coal business as sales declined.

Losses at the company's petrochemical & refining business narrowed thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Overall revenue fell 9.3% to THB560.11 billion from THB617.42 billion, it said.

