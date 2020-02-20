Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Public 4Q Net Profit Fell Due to Weaker Gas, Coal Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 09:21pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

PTT Public Co.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 11% on year due to weaker earnings from its gas and coal businesses, it said late Thursday.

Net profit for the quarter fell to 17.45 billion baht ($554.8 million) from THB19.50 billion, the Thai energy company said. That missed the estimate of THB18.31 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Operating income fell 36% for its gas business due to lower selling prices and higher natural gas costs, and plunged 99.9% for its coal business as sales declined.

Losses at the company's petrochemical & refining business narrowed thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Overall revenue fell 9.3% to THB560.11 billion from THB617.42 billion, it said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.29% 58.92 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.13% 53.511 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:21pPTT PUBLIC : 4Q Net Profit Fell Due to Weaker Gas, Coal Businesses
DJ
11:01aPTT PUBLIC : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Its Agenda It..
PU
11:01aPTT PUBLIC : Announcement of PTT Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' au..
PU
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
01/24SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets end lower as China virus anxiety lingers
RE
01/23Thai bourse to miss expansion target as economy slows
RE
01/22MITSUI : PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand
AQ
01/16Thailand's PTT plans multi-billion-dollar capex over next five years
RE
01/16PTT PUBLIC : Retirement of a Director due to The Completion of Sixty Five Years ..
PU
01/16PTT PUBLIC : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2020 -..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 2 246 B
EBIT 2020 209 B
Net income 2020 110 B
Debt 2020 238 B
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 278 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,31  THB
Last Close Price 44,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED40 272
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-13.53%255 480
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.08%124 543
BP PLC-1.87%120 372
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.81%78 612
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-6.58%46 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group